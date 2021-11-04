As the days grow shorter and the temperatures cool, we sense the shift in the air. The world is turning at a different angle than before. The light shines at a slant through the trees. Things are changing. Suddenly, leaves begin to pop with color from the canvas of front yards and roadsides. Yellow daisies proudly stand to speckle the otherwise brown and gray of ditches and backwaters. It is the last long yawn of a hard-fought year. What a kindness from the Lord that even the dying of the world can be granted such beauty.

Yet, during this time of beauty, I find that I tend to drift. Maybe you do, too. It is easy for me to become distracted by the busyness of my calendar at the end of the year. Many of these things are wonderful and worthy of my attention. There are travel itineraries to solidify, parties to prepare for, and presents to purchase. Schedules swiftly fill to overflowing as people plan and dates fill in. The world often becomes a bustling wonder that thrills our hearts.

Some years, however, things are different. In the face of difficulty, disease, and death, things can take a different tone. Life can lose its color. Rather than being distracted by the good things our calendars hold, we must face the hard realities of life in this broken world. The past two years have brought this sentiment to many of us. And though the difference between these two outlooks is stark, there is the underlying reality that both harbor distractions for us.

As I look to the Scriptures, I find that Jesus often did something peculiar. Mark’s gospel is one of intense movement and little dialogue. There is a determination in the Savior’s schedule, a resolve to accomplish the work before him, “not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many,” (Mk 10:45, NIV). However, towards the end of the first chapter there is a brief vignette, a wondrous window into our Savior’s soul. Mark 1:35 (NIV) reads, “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.”