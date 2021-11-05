As the days grow shorter and the temperatures cool, we sense the shift in the air. The world is turning at a different angle than before. The light shines at a slant through the trees. Things are changing. Suddenly, leaves begin to pop with color from the canvas of front yards and roadsides. Yellow daisies proudly stand to speckle the otherwise brown and gray of ditches and backwaters. It is the last long yawn of a hard-fought year. What a kindness from the Lord that even the dying of the world can be granted such beauty.
Yet, during this time of beauty, I find that I tend to drift. Maybe you do, too. It is easy for me to become distracted by the busyness of my calendar at the end of the year. Many of these things are wonderful and worthy of my attention.
There are travel itineraries to solidify, parties to prepare for, and presents to purchase. Schedules swiftly fill to overflowing as people plan and dates fill in. The world often becomes a bustling wonder that thrills our hearts.
Some years, however, things are different. In the face of difficulty, disease, and death, things can take a different tone. Life can lose its color. Rather than being distracted by the good things our calendars hold, we must face the hard realities of life in this broken world.
The past two years have brought this sentiment to many of us. And though the difference between these two outlooks is stark, there is the underlying reality that both harbor distractions for us.
As I look to the Scriptures, I find that Jesus often did something peculiar. Mark’s gospel is one of intense movement and little dialogue. There is a determination in the Savior’s schedule, a resolve to accomplish the work before him, “not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many,” (Mk 10:45, NIV). However, towards the end of the first chapter there is a brief vignette, a wondrous window into our Savior’s soul. Mark 1:35 (NIV) reads, “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.”
Jesus was not exempt from life in a busy world. He grew weary and worn. He was hungry and haggard. He got dirty, thirsty, and sweaty. Amid his days of healing the hurting, feeding the hungry, and teaching the host of crowds that followed him, he faced such bustle and burden with tempered balance, a balance he maintained by being alone often with his Father. Jesus needed silence, solitude.
As such, the Savior struck out early in the morning and late in the evening. He went up on mountains and off in the desert. And then, Jesus went to meet the world’s needs, ultimately dying in the place of all who would believe in him. Jesus removed himself frequently from the busyness and burdens of the world for the sake of the world.
Thus, I “go dark” during the month of November. In order to remove excess distractions from my life so that I can focus on my relationship with Jesus Christ and with others, I cut out social media, reduce my intake of daily news, and attempt to stay away from electronics apart from necessary work.
In the place of these, I try to fill those empty hours with time in prayer, reading the Scriptures, and investing in others. I have found that this fosters within me a deeper gratitude during this season of thanks, and a greater longing to receive the wonder of the gospel all over again during the Advent season and Christmas.
I do not do this because I am holier than you. I do not do this because I am better than you. I do this because I just might be more distracted than you, though I feel confident we are likely on the same page. I do this because I need to be reminded of the gospel often.
I invite you to consider this. Perhaps you do not find yourself distracted by the internet, television, or entertainment. Maybe there is something else in your life that distracts you from Jesus and others. I invite you to remove that this month as well.
In the place of that hobby, habit, or hurt, fill that empty time with Jesus. Invest your moments and minutes in prayer and reading the Bible. Take a friend out for lunch or coffee and share the hope of Christ with them. And all the while, make space for renewed gratitude and reflecting on the gospel: that we are all busy, broken, and burdened sinners in need of a Savior, which is Jesus Christ alone. Rest by faith in him.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, has a food pantry the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. “In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sigh Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8330. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda. gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Flea Market again.
Tables are available for a $15 donation.
The church is at 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from HGTC/CCU.
Call (843) 457-3547 for a registration form.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway will hold Homecoming Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m., and Fall Revival Services, Nov. 14-17 at 7 p.m.
There will be special music, testimonies and messages each night! Speaker is Steven Harrell.
■ Aynor United Methodist Church, 1007 Elm St, Aynor will observe All Saints Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Worship will include selections from John Rutter’s Requiem, Dvorak, Powell, Walton, and Near with Organ, Timpani, Chancel Choir, and soloists.
All are welcome to worship.
■ Aynor United Methodist Church will hold a Veterans Day program
Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. There will be patriotic music, a guest speaker and a reception following the service. Veterans will assemble at 3:30 in the fellowship hall to march into the sanctuary together. Please come join the Methodists as they celebrate their freedom and honor their veterans.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road: Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, The Deep Dive is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ Father Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary No. 5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. North will hold its holiday bazaar Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the St. Andrews Community Life Center, 507 37th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach. Call (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach, will hold upcoming Zoom and Temple services. Call (843) 449-5552 or go to www.mbsynagogue.org.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Chanukah, Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach, will hold upcoming Zoom and Temple services, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m., Shabbat, 10 a.m.. Call (843) 449-5552 or go to www.mbsynagogue.org.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
Education Wednesday
Advanced Hebrew, 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Chanukah, Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Dinner and Talent show will be Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Adults $18; children under 12, $12.
Violins of Hope, April 24, 2022, 4 p.m. in Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. Tickets: https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc. Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Community Menorah Lighting, Market Common, Dec. 1, 5 p.m.
