As a member of the Burroughs family, Lucile Burroughs Godfrey had a front row seat to observe the development of Myrtle Beach.
In 1960, Mrs. Godfrey compiled a memoir for her children and grandchildren and it was subsequently printed in the Independent Republic Quarterly.
According to Mrs. Godfrey, the first train to Conway ran from Chadbourn, North Carolina, in 1887 and the event got the family patriarch, F.G. Burroughs, thinking about extending the railroad to Myrtle Beach.
Her eldest sister, Effie, recalled standing at the strand with F.G. Burroughs and him saying, “Effie, I won’t live to see it, and you may not, but someday this whole strand will be a resort.”
F.G. Burroughs never saw his vision become reality, but in 1900 the company’s first locomotive, “The Black Maria,” made its inaugural trip from Conway to Myrtle Beach to provide easier access to the coast.
Passengers on “The Black Maria” carried umbrellas to protect themselves from the cinders coming from the train’s engine.
“They (the umbrellas) were burned full of little holes through which you could see the stars that night when ‘Black Maria’ came puffing home,” recalled Mrs. Godfrey. “There was no railroad bridge then in Conway, so the passengers piled out of the cars and into the flat to be ferried across the river. To most of us, it was the most stupendous event of our lives.”
Myrtle Beach’s first hotel, the Seaside Inn, opened in 1901 and Mrs. Godfrey remembered a group of people met to come up with a name for New Town.
“The guests and many of those working there met in the old pavilion,” wrote Mrs. Godfrey. “A great many names were written on paper slips and handed in...Because of the lovely myrtle which grew there in great abundance, Mama’s suggestion was ‘Myrtle Beach’ and this seemed to meet with general approval and received the most votes.”
With no running water, and certainly no air-conditioning, staying along the coast represented many challenges to the early vacationers.
“There was no refrigeration then except the blocks of ice sent packed in sawdust in freight cars,” recalled Mrs. Godfrey.
Most visits to Myrtle Beach involved an extended stay during the summer months. Supplies had to be carried by steamboat to a landing on the Waccamaw River and then transported by wagon to Singleton Swash where the family stayed.
“Things were primitive, of course; there was one small house which was used by the women and children. Mattresses were put on the floor,” wrote Mrs. Godfrey.
The men slept either in the wagon or on the sand.
“Bathing suits were old clothes for the men. The myrtle and scrub oaks affording all of the privacy needed. The women and children, of course, had their own ‘baths’. I remember the stylish suits made of bed ticking, high at the neck, long sleeves and gathered at the ankles,” she recalled.
Mrs. Godfrey said food was prepared over open fire, water had to be hauled from a farm two or three miles away, and “sanitation” was provided by a colored man who went from one encampment to the next picking up table scraps to feed his swine.
Tragedy struck the Burroughs family June 29, 1902 when Mrs. Godfrey’s sister, Ruth Burroughs, drowned while swimming in the ocean. And undertow swept her away from shore and her companion was unable to save her. “She was loved by everyone,” wrote Mrs. Godfrey.
For man years, livestock was allowed to roam at will in Horry County and Mrs. Godfrey said cattle could sometimes be seen standing at the edge of the water.
“There was little green on the beach front then. The cattle and the goats kept it cropped. The beach was white, with big sand hills behind, the myrtle scrub oaks growing just beyond,” she recalled.
