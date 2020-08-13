In December 1944, things were bleak for the US 101st Airborne in Bastogne, Belgium as the “Battle of the Bulge” was ongoing.
The 101st was surrounded by German troops, outnumbered, outgunned and running out of supplies. On Dec.22, the German commander sent a terse directive to the Americans that demanded an “honorable surrender”. General Anthony McAuliffe made a memorable reply: “To the German Commander: NUTS! The American Commander”. And the soldiers were able to fight on and hang on to victory.
Since Christ established His church 2000 years ago, a similar battle has been going on. While knowing he is an already defeated foe, Satan continues to battle against the “army of God” using any weapons and tactics he can think of. He is relentless, but he will not win. His victories come in seeing local churches weaken, Christian’s “surrender” and the message of the gospel cease to be spread.
Across the world, governments and ideologies have “suppressed” the freedoms of the church to openly share the Good News, the only Good News that has hope, peace and a future. The church is persecuted and has often gone “underground”, but it perseveres.
And today in America, the church is facing unprecedented warfare as Satan pushes his attack stronger and more openly. We see more and more that the church has “rights” only inside the church walls, and not in the public arena.
Politicians want to pass laws limiting the church’s ability to carry out our “great commission”. Activist judges ignore and rewrite the Constitution’s very first amendment guaranteeing freedom of religion and freedom to practice our faith (note: the Constitution does not give us this right, God does; the document only “guarantees” it in America).
And during the recent so-called “pandemic”, authorities have been quick to usurp the rights of churches, more so than other organizations and establishments. And while none of us wants to endanger our congregations, or “rebel” against the actual governmental powers, we have, at times, been too quick to capitulate!
The Satanic attacks are not new. They will not cease until the Lord returns. But they are new and stronger against the church in America today. So what do we do?
We can hide our heads in the sand and pretend nothing is going on. Or we can “surrender” to the culture. Many local churches have been doing that for a while now, watering down the gospel, ignoring Scripture that makes some people uncomfortable, becoming more of a social club than a church.
Or we can say to Satan and the culture the same that General McAuliffe did: “NUTS!” We will be the very best patriots in our nation; we will obey the laws of the land; but we will always obey God’s Word, His precepts and commands, first and foremost. We will not back down on proclaiming the entire Bible, from Genesis 1:1 to Revelation 22:21 as God said it.
We will call sin, sin and love sinners…because we all are. We will love and take care of the poor and needy. And we will pray for revival in our land, a deep spiritual “awakening” without which America will not long endure.
America is a “miracle nation”, one nation under God. He ordained and has kept her, and He’s given us the command to care for her and share with her the gospel. If we fail, America will fall, probably not from without, but from the foundation-shaking apathy, materialism and amorality within. And the worst is that if we, God’s Church in America, do not do our work, people will die and go to hell. That should strengthen our resolve not to give up but to get on our knees, to spend time in the Word, to get our local churches “mobilized” to do His will. Remember who our commander is! He won the final victory on Calvary and with the empty tomb. And we fight from victory, not for it! There is no time to waste, but we will not surrender!
“All around us a war’s going on between the wrong and the right. We’ve gotta choose which side we’re on – the darkness or the light. Some of the soldiers of the Lord just don’t realize that the captain of the army of darkness has come to blind their eyes.
“Can’t you see that we’re in a battle and there’s no place to hide? The shields of faith are full of darts and they’re shooting from every side. Just shake out the darts and run right at ‘em and remember who you’re fighting for. Don’t fall asleep because if they catch you, they’ll make you a prisoner of war.
“Are we walking into the enemy’s camp, laying our weapons down; shedding our armor as we go, leaving it on the ground? We’ve gotta be strong in the power of His might and prove to the enemy, we are the army of the Lord and we’ve won the victory!”
(“Army of the Lord”, written by Lamb Russell Brent, as sung by Acapella, Harvest and others)
What’s Going on Where You Are?
As we continue on in our “new normal”, more and more churches are opening, often with different schedules and other modifications. And as summer is closing, we’re thinking about Vacation Bible School and other activities like that.
Let your congregation and the community as a whole know what’s going on in your church, temple, house of worship or other faith-based organization. And let Church Talk help.
You can send your announcements to us by email at bethanyb@sccoast.net and we’ll be glad to share the news.
Christ has called us to be the light of the world at a time when the world needs His light. Let’s accept the calling and share His love!
Helping the Helpers
As we continue through this worldwide “emergency”, needs seem to be multiplying. There are many economic problems from those out of work; there are medical needs for the ones coming down with COVID plus the other “normal” diseases and physical problems; there are emotional needs of loneliness and depression; and there are nutrition needs as many in our area (and around the world) are hungry.
There are a lot of groups that are trying to do that: the Salvation Army, Help4Kids, the Red Cross, CAP, The Shepherd’s Table, many local churches and so on. The Waccamaw Community Foundation collects “gifts” and distributes them to a number of charities. And we need to remember groups like Coastline Women’s Center and Bethesda Home for Single Mothers who go beyond the physical to assist the spiritual and other needs of our people. If you look, you can find someone to help. Let’s all open our eyes and hearts to friends, neighbors and strangers and be the hand and feet of God to the needy.
Worship and Prayer on the Beach
This Sunday from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. churches are asked to meet on the beach closest to your church for a time of worship and prayer for revival for our city and nation.
For those who would like to join Ignite Church for the evening, you may meet at its location at 4808 North Kings Highway and walk down to the 48th Avenue beach access at 6:45 p.m. Contact Dave Taylor at Church at the Beach at friendofjesus2007@gmail.com.
Benefit Fundraiser
Crossway Church, 2000 U.S. 701 S. in Loris, will host a benefit fundraiser Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This will be a $10 spaghetti dinner.
This dinner will benefit Natalie Thomas and her family, husband Timothy and children Nate and Bennett. Currently Natalie is battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer and your help will be greatly appreciated. And we can all pray!
Virtual Dragon Boat
COVID won’t keep the Ground Zero Dragon Boats down. But this year’s event, the 12th Annual, will be virtual! This fundraiser will be held via Facebook, video chats, email etc. as Ground Zero leads Dragon Boat team members to raise funds for GZ all through the month of August.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 22 as there will be a live TV broadcast from Ground Zero with reports and a celebration of what has been accomplished. Go to www.mygroundzero.com.
Community Bible Study Registration Opens
Community Bible Study (CBS) announces the opening of registration for this year’s study The Gospel of John.
CBS offers classes for men, women, couples and children (birth-high school) and meets at the host church Ocean Drive Presbyterian on Sixth Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. The group will begin Sept. 9 and meet every Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.
The New Testament book of John is an eyewitness account of the life of Jesus Christ. The apostle John was transformed by the years of close friendship he spent with Jesus, and he wanted everyone to experience that same joy. John 20:31 says he wrote the book, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, “so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name.”
CBS is a nondenominational, in-depth Bible study designed for all levels of Bible knowledge, and we welcome all faiths and beliefs. You may now register with our coordinator Jeri Friz at (843) 249-6957 or email to wlgm250@gmail.com.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, announces a new Mass Schedule beginning this month as follows: Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. (and 12 p.m. Spanish); Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. – Spanish.
The church also collects nonperishable food items for Catholic Charities and CAP Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the church. Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies continue, that provides food for 400-500 families per week, needs your help. Suggested food donations include: peanut butter, jelly, pasta and sauce, rice, beans, cereal, macaroni & cheese, canisters of Kool-Aid, canned meats, snacks and chips.
You may also donate grocery gift cards used for produce, meats, dairy and bread, and monetary donations are always appreciated. The office is located at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach SC 29588 (gifts may be mailed to that address also). Go online to www.help4kidssc.org.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ Ground Zero is working hard to get back up and running with its various youth-oriented ministries and services. They need our help.
If you are interested in assisting GZ, then go to their website or give them a call and see how you can be used there. Email to info@mygroundzero.com or phone (843) 945-9440.
■ The New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held Friday from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries will have another Drive-Thru Food Distribution at 4223 Socastee Blvd. Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ The fall Women of Passion Conference, Dare to Dream God-Sized Dreams (Ephesians 3:20) will be held Oct. 10, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Grace Place, 404 George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Tickets go on sale this week. Contact Stacey Gurley by phone at (864) 477-9683 or email to stacey@lovecoversus.com.
■ The Colombiettes of St. Andrews Church, 37th Ave. North, are in need of crafters and vendors for their November 7 Christmas Bazaar that will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Community Life Center. Contact Patricia Martelli at (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is currently registering students for its 2020-21 school year for the 2, 3, and 4-year-old classes. Come join the fun! Contact the director, Jenn Loeswick at stphilipppreschoolmb@gmail.com or look us up on Facebook: St. Philip Preschool-Myrtle Beach. The preschool is located at 6200 N. Kings Highway. Call (843) 449-4322 and we’ll get back to you.
■ Horry Friends Monthly Meetings, formerly known at Five Rivers Friends, has offered unprogrammed, silent Quaker worship in our area for more than three decades. Now meeting virtually, Horry Friends welcome new attendees and visiting Friends. Contact clerk Grace Gifford at (843) 365-6654.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes, and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect packages of new children’s underwear and socks. Bring your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
