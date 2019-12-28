My Christmas gift to Church Talk readers, and I can give no greater: the gift of God’s Word!
“Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and you shall call His name Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14)
“And it came to pass in those days that a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered. This census first took place while Quirinius was governing Syria.
“So all went to be registered, everyone to his own city. Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, unto Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be registered with Mary, his betrothed wife, who was with child.
“So it was, that while they were there, the days were completed for her to be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.
“Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid.
“Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign to you: you will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.’
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest. And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!’
“So it was, when the angels had gone away from them into heaven, that the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let us now go to Bethlehem and see this thing which has come to pass, which the Lord has made known to us.’ And they came with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the Babe lying in a manger.
“Now when they had seen Him, they made widely known the saying which was told them concerning the Christ. And all those who heard it marveled at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told them.” (Luke 2:1-20)
“But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons.
“And because you are sons, God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into your hearts, crying out, ‘Abba, Father!’ Therefore you are no longer a slave but a son, and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ.” (Galatians 4:4-7)
Christmas at Calvary (by Squire Parsons)
“I’ve always looked forward to Christmas, just to be with loved ones dear to me; to hear the songs of holidays, yet I believe that I must say, I love to spend Christmas at Calvary.
“When I see all the beautiful garland, wrapped around the tree evergreen; I think of grace rich and free, and life eternally, and I go back to that glorious scene.
“The most beautiful gift there was given, when God, Himself in mercy decorated a tree. The most beautiful light there is shining, I love to spend Christmas at Calvary.”
Happy Hanukkah/Chanukah
For our Jewish friends we say “Happy Hanukkah (Chanukah)”. This Festival of Lights celebrates the victory of the Jews, led by Judah Maccabee, over the Syrian/Greek empire of Antiochus, in the Second Century B.C.
In the rebellion this small band of Jews recaptured the temple and relit the Menorah; they had only a small vial of pure oil sufficient for possibly one day. But through a miracle of Jehovah, the oil lasted eight days.
The eight-day feast, which begins on the 25th day of Kislev, (this year in the evening of Dec. 22) consists of the daily lighting of the Menorah, special foods (like latkes) and songs, dreidel games, and the giving of gelt.
God is good; all the time!
A Special Merry Christmas Thank You!
Church Talk would like to say a very hearty “Merry Christmas” and sincere “Thank you” to all of our men and women of the armed forces (at home and abroad) and their families.
And we also remember our first responders, police officers, firemen and firewomen, paramedics and others… and their families as well.
These men and women will be on duty during Christmas, keeping us safe and assisting us when the need arises. Let’s say a special prayer for their safety during this Christmas season and always!
Community Christmas Dinners
The 31st Annual Community Christmas Day Dinners will be served this year in three locations:
■ Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet; serving noon-2 p.m.
■ Flagpatch Apostolic Holiness Church, 630 Flagpatch Church Road in Loris; serving 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
■ St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach; serving noon-2 p.m. (at this location there will also be free kids’ shoes, preschool to high school by Samaritan’s Feet working with the Purdue Children in Need Fund).
These Christmas Day meals are free for everyone and meal delivery is available if you call (843) 781-1326 by Dec. 23. Help spread the word. We expect to serve at least 8,000 meals.
Proudly Pro-Life Weekend
As we continue to fight the good fight for the lives of our most helpless citizens, our unborn children, we salute and support the organizations that lead us, groups like S.C. Citizens for Life and Grand Strand Citizens for Life.
SCCL will again sponsor a Proudly Pro-Life Weekend, Jan. 10-11, 2020, in Columbia.
On the 10th, attend the Proudly Pro-Life Dinner Theater featuring a one-act pro-life play entitled Viable. This will be held at Seawells, 1125 Rosewood Drive. Tickets are $45. Doors open and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., buffet is served at 5:45 p.m. and the program begins at 6:45 p.m.
(If you wish to stay overnight, contact Graduate Columbia, formerly the Inn at USC at (843) 779-7779. SCCL has a block of rooms at a special rate available through Jan. 2, 2020.
On Saturday join the Stand Up For Life March and Rally. GSCL will provide buses to this rally. Pickup times and locations are: St. Michael’s Church parking lot (542 Cyprus Drive, Garden City), 6:15 a.m.; St. Andrews Community Life Center (37th Ave. North near Kings Highway), 6:45 a.m. and Belk Mall in Conway, 7:15 a.m.
Cost for the bus is $10 and reservations are required (but do not let the cost deter you from attending). For your reservation call Andrew Woitko at (843) 734-0137 or (302) 981-1528. Make checks payable to GSCL and mail to 154 Woodlyn Ave., Little River, SC 29566. Your seat is reserved when your payment is received. Go online to www.maketherightchoice.org.
And on Jan. 15 there will be a press conference on the Heartbeat Bill.
Meanwhile, may we all pray that the holocaust of abortion will end soon!
Invite Your Community!
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ You’re invited to Christmas Eve at the Rock with three services at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Visit rockc3.com.
■ Maple Baptist Church, 4500 S.C. 65, invites you to its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m.
■ Aynor United Methodist Church, 1007 Elm St., welcomes everyone to its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion at 4 p.m.
■ Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 Grainger Road, invites you to its Christmas Day Worship service at 11 a.m. And you are also welcome to the New Year’s Eve Watchnight Worship at 10:30 p.m.
■ The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, will have mass according to the following schedule: Christmas Eve: 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. in English, 8 p.m. in Spanish. Christmas Day: 11 a.m.
New Year’s Eve: 6:30 pm. English, 8 p.m. Spanish. New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. and noon, English.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, will have a combined Christmas Fellowship and Watchnight Service Dec. 29 beginning at 6 p.m.
Enjoy a time of fellowship, fun, skits, games, refreshments, testimonies and more. Then end the evening with a time of prayer, thanking God for the blessings of 2019 and praying for the coming year. Everyone is welcome. Phone (843) 369-7729.
■ Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, 4619 S.C. 90, is starting a support group for those who have lost someone to suicide. Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide will meet at the church on the first and third Mondays of each month, beginning Jan. 6 and 20, 2020, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Phone (803) 566-0702 to e-mail tillyswampsos@gmail.com.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Each evening, from Dec. 22-30 at 5:15 p.m. gather at Valor Park in the Market Common for the Lighting of the Menorah. Temple Shalom will hold the service the first night.
■ Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 Sixth Ave. South in North Myrtle Beach invites you to Sunday Advent Worship services: 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contemporary and 11 a.m. Traditional.
And the Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Go online to www.oceandrivechurch.org.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 Kings Highway, will have two Christmas Eve services. At 4 p.m. come worship the Christ child with an abbreviated yet uplifting service of Holy Communion, geared particularly for families, with familiar carols, scripture, sermon and candle lighting. At 8 p.m. there will be the traditional candlelight worship of Holy Communion including full liturgy and festive singing. Phone (843) 449-5345.
■ Now through Christmas, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, has its Christmas Tree and More sale: wreaths, trees, hot cocoa, cider, Santa, music, red truck photo op and so on. Phone (843) 236-1121.
Also, on Dec. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. everyone is invited to Journey to Bethlehem. This outdoor drama will share with you the Biblical account of Jesus’ birth. Come and experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem, 2000 years ago!
There will also be a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m.
■ First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, will have two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services: 5 p.m. a child/family friendly service; 7:30 p.m. traditional service with communion.
■ St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. North invites you to Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight (and Spanish at 8 p.m.); Christmas Day, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (7 p.m. Spanish).
New Year’s Eve Vigil Mass 7 p.m. and New Year’s Day, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Spanish at 7 p.m.)
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday and Hebrew School, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County, an agency that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products, including toilet paper, paper towels and diapers, bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes, and cleaning supplies. The group is continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks. Take donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
■ The New Beginnings food distribution, which includes free groceries, lunch social services information and a children’s craft table, will be held Jan. 18, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 25-4500.
■ Knitting Hearts invites you to Socastee Church of God, 4475 Mill Pond Road, on Jan. 18, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. for a special time with international Bible teacher Dr. Peter Wyns and wife Joy. Don’t miss it.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd. invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
