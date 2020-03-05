Church, temple, chapel, assembly, hall, meeting place, cathedral, ministry, fellowship, center -- whatever.
It really doesn’t matter what name you give the place you go to hear God’s Word, worship, fellowship, sing, pray, eat and so on. It doesn’t really matter unless you need to find it in the phone directory or GPS.
It doesn’t really matter because there is only one church. It is a 2,000-year-old assembly of men, women and children, saved by the precious blood of Jesus Christ. It is a group of people who realized they were sinners, they could not save themselves and came to Christ in faith believing in His finished work and accepting Him as Savior and Lord.
It is a body, a living organism made up of (according to Revelation) “a great multitude…of all nations, tribes, peoples and tongues” and of many denominations.
But the church is a unified group of Christ-followers that came into being shortly after the ascension of Christ and a group whose purpose is worship, teach and study God’s Word, fellowship, break bread (communion) and pray.
But God did call us into smaller local bodies where the work could be carried on “better” than a worldwide congregation. Our local churches (or whatever name you give yours) are vital to the carrying out of the “great commission” because the local church is a training ground for “missionaries”, a place for Christians to gain mutual support and strength, a spiritual hospital and a place where God is worshipped “in spirit and in truth”.
As you read Church Talk each week, you’ll notice a wide variety of church services, events and activities for all ages from the youngest children to us “senior saints”. And you see faith-based organizations that are not churches working with the local church in God-ordained ministries of their own.
This week’s Church Talk features concerts of Christian music (of many different styles), church dinners, revivals, “holiday” plays and musical events, special services honoring pastors and founders, “fun” festivals, pro-life events, support groups and other things added to the regular weekly church meetings.
You’ll also see important events like a fundraiser for a group saving unborn babies, a Christian school fundraiser, food and clothing distribution for the needy, a wonderful trip to the Holy Land and other faith-centered activities.
These all show the diversity of God’s church and also our unity as we support other local churches and ministries.
And as we go through the many church announcements and activities each week, it may seem like a trip to a major seafood all-you-can-eat restaurant. Yes, I’ll have some shrimp and scallops, the fish looks yummy, and oh, crab legs! There’s prime rib and chicken, too, and even pork. Wow! I think I’ll skip the salad so I can eat more, but I’d better have a veggie: maybe some broccoli and mac and cheese.And some clam chowder and hushpuppies. I’ll only make three trips to the food bar because I’ve got to save room for dessert.
But your church is not a pick-and-choose buffet. For you to get the most from your church, you need to be an active participant in all the various ministries. Of course, no one can attend every activity in the local church. But in order to help the church function as intended, we must all strive to be as active as possible and our church must be a family priority!
We need the pulpit ministry of our pastors; we need the teaching and discussion in our Sunday school classes; we need the fellowship and learning of small groups. Our children also need Sunday school and AWANA or other church youth/children’s programs. We need to attend special activities: concerts, plays, programs and more. And we need revivals for our own spiritual renewal.
But even more than just attending (there is no spiritual gift of “pew-sitting” in the Bible), we need to be active participants. We need to teach, if gifted; to lead and help in ministries like nursery, children’s church, choir and so on. And we can all visit those in need and everyone can be a prayer warrior and we can all help with the financial needs of our churches and Christian ministries.
God gave us the church, not because He wanted to keep us busy, not because He wanted to have buildings set up all over town. He gave us the church because we need it and we need each other. And your church needs you!
God’s church is not a building; it is a people, a set-apart saved people. And God’s church is not a place to go; it is a place to be! Don’t neglect your local church and don’t neglect to pray for and support the church universal. After all, we’ll be spending eternity together some day!
Adam’s Road in Concert
Langston Baptist Church, 763 S.C. 905 in Conway, invites you to a special concert with Adam’s March 22 at 6 p.m. This is a free concert!
Adam’s Road is a Christian, nonprofit ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song and testimony. Jesus unshackled four people and filled them with the knowledge of God’s amazing grace. The group is made up of four individuals, former members of the Mormon church, who were brought into a personal and saving relationship with Jesus Christ.
Come hear their stories and their music. Check out www.adamsroadministry.com or phone (843) 365-5141 or email tjordan@langstonbaptist.com.
(Note: several years ago, I got a video “Unveiling Grace”, the story of the salvation of Adam’s Road and the beginning of their music ministry. I’ve used the video in church and school and it tells a tremendous story of saving grace and young people whose music is Scriptural and God-honoring. I recommend this concert to you! L. Deeds)
Mark the date: Spring to Life Gala
Coastline Women’s Center’s Annual Spring to Life Gala will be held March 19 in the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s special guest speaker will be Rebekah Hagan, who will share the remarkable story of how her son was saved by an abortion reversal procedure. You won’t want to miss this!
Phone (843) 488-9971 or go online to https://coastlinewomenscenter.org.
Special Food Distribution
Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand is partnering with the Lowcountry Food Bank and Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive in Myrtle Beach for a special mass food distribution Friday from 3:30 p.m-5:30 p.m. This will help both the Socastee and Conway areas and anyone in need. Phone (843) 236-1020.
Trip of A Lifetime
Wayne and Joy Brown are taking the “trip of a lifetime” and are inviting you to accompany them. This trip to the Holy Land and Germany will include the magnificent and world-famous Oberammergau Passion Play (put on every 10 years since the early 1600s). The trip will start July 23 and conclude Aug. 3.
This trip is all inclusive: air transportation from JFK (New York), breakfast and dinner daily, first class hotels, ground transportation, all entrance fees, taxes, tips and gratuities. It is truly going to be a “trip of a lifetime”.
To receive a descriptive brochure with complete itinerary and additional information, call or text the Browns at (843) 796-0397; you may email to Wayne@WayneandJoyBrown.com. Or request in writing at: Wayne and Joy Brown, P.O. Box 70777, Myrtle Beach SC 29572.
Upcoming Events
Springtime Jubilee, the old-time Gospel Conference for “mature and senior” adults, will be held in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center April 27-29.
Musicians include Ricky Skaggs, the Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, the New Speer Family and Gold City. Speakers include Johnny Hunt and Dr. Robert Jeffress. Go to jubileeconferences.com or phone 1-800-616-8863.
Rise Up! The Women of Joy 2020 Tour will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center May 1-3. Enjoy Sheila Walsh, Mark Lowry, Chrystal Evans Hurst, Lisa Bevere, Michael W. Smith, Lysa Terkeurst and Charles Billingsley.
Register at the website: womenofjoy.org.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Mt. Leon Baptist Church, 9801 S.C. 905 in Longs, will have Spring Revival with guest speaker the Rev. Jon Johnson. Services will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. and March 9-13 at 7 p.m. There will be special gospel music nightly.
■ Conway’s First Friday Evening of Prayer will be held this week at 7 p.m. in Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road. All of God’s churches are invited to come for a “blessed hour of prayer”. Phone (843) 369-7729.
■ Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will honor Dr. Shawn Johnson at its 21st Pastor Anniversary Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The church is located at 2841 Duford Road in Nichols. Phone (843) 392-8200.
■ Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2610 Mt. Zion Church Road in Loris, will celebrate Founder’s Day featuring “The Principles” Sunday at 10 a.m. Phone (843) 756-2720.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., will offer Lenten Organ Meditations on Wednesdays at noon during Lent through April 1. Area organists will present 30-minute concerts on the church’s Schantz Organ. This is free and open to the public.
■ Good Hope Baptist Church will host a Spring Revival March 15-18; Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Doug Smith (“The Singing Evangelist”).
The church is located at 6101 Privetts Road, just off U.S. 701 between Conway and Loris. Phone (843) 365-6242.
■ The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, invites you to the Stations of the Cross each Friday during Lent at 6 p.m. Then enjoy a free meal at 6:30 p.m. Contact Suzanne McDonough at (843) 347-5168.
■ The Refuge Savannah Bluff (formerly East Conway PH Church), 306 S.C. 544 invites you to its Spring Festival March 28. Browse and buy at the yard sale going on from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and enjoy the Festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be music, food and drinks, bounce house, games and much more. Phone (843) 347-3406.
■ Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 S.C. 9 East in Longs, invites you to an incredible presentation of the passion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. There will be heart-moving music from the choir and a play that will bring you to tears and lift your spirit to the fact that our Lord and Savior is risen! This will be held April 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and April 5 at 3 p.m. Go to info@livingwaterbaptist.org to learn more.
■ Langston Baptist Church, 763 S.C. 905, invites you to an unforgettable Easter family experience: Walk With Jesus. Bring the whole family and drop in to the Family Life Center from 9:30 a.m.-noon on April 4. Contact Kathie Tindal at (843) 222-7775 or e-mail to ktindal@hotmail.com.
And mark on your calendars that the annual Coastal Evangelism Conference will be held at Langston Aug. 5-7. More information will follow as it becomes available.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 504 Church St., and Stepnfaith Ministries will present Music Extravaganza 2020 in May and also the Battle of the Voices, a competition for soloists and choirs. Auditions and rehearsals are going on now. These will be led by Minister of Music Kenzie Carey, and you will want to participate. Winners will receive monetary prizes. Phone (843) 248-4900.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church, and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Wednesdays during Lent (March 4 through April 1), St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, will offer Lenten suppers and worship. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall; worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Phone (843) 449-5345 or to online to www.stphiliplutheranchurchmb.com.
■ North Myrtle Beach Christian School, 9535 S.C. 90 in Longs, invites you to its annual bar-b-que Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (look for the tent in front of the school!). For $10 per plate, you’ll get BBQ, bun, hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and sauces. And there will be free delivery for 10 or more plates from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Help support NMBCS! Call for tickets at (843) 399-7181.
■ Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, will host the Eighth Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Friday from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. in the Family Life Center. This is for daughters of all ages, dads, granddads and special “father figures” are invited too!
Cost is $25 per couple ($30 for more than one daughter). Tickets are available at the church office or Lee’s Inlet Apothecary. Proceeds benefit Guatemala Mission Team. Phone (843) 651-5099 or (843) 651-7979.
■ Together in Christ announces these Christ-centered, community, free events. Through April 9: 40-Day Global Fast; Holy Ghost Fire, March 6-7, 7 p.m. in Landmark Resort; Monthly Gathering, March 7, 9 a.m. in Grand Strand Community Church; Community Prayer & Worship, March 13 and 27, noon-12 a.m. at Ignite Church.
■ Ground Zero iWorship with Michael Franzese will be held Sunday from 6:15 p.m.-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Don’t miss his compelling story, having grown up as the son of a New York crime family underboss. Seating is limited; the event is free. An offering will be taken. Reserve your seats at mygroundzero.com.
And don’t miss the 12th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival to be held April 25. Sign up your team today.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, have a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour. Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.-noon,
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.; Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes, and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks. Take your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund for Jewish Students (awarded each semester): applications in Temple Office.
Youth 12-16, the Jewish Historical Society of SC has a contest just for you: create an essay or media piece on the topic: My South Carolina Jewish History. Phone (843) 953-4930 or go to the website jhssc.org/contest.
Purim Service and Celebration: Monday, 7 p.m. Megillah Reading, groggers, hamantaschen, candy. Wear costumes.
■ Kickstart/The Last Reformation with Torben Sondergaard will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Landmark Resort, 1501 S. Ocean Blvd. The event will focus on fulfilling the Great Commission and will have hands-on practical teaching including going out in the streets, healing the sick and preaching the gospel. Group Reservations: (855) 338-0226. Email knittinghearts.col2.2@gmail.com.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries will sponsor Drive-Thru Food Distributions at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive. These are no-cost community events and will be held at 3 p.m. on the following Fridays: March 6, May 1, July 10, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
■ Trinity Church, 3000 North Kings Highway, invites you to a special event! The church’s music program, in cooperation with the Grand Strand Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, will present 24 Hours of Bach. That’s right, 24 hours of continuous all-Bach concerts, beginning the evening of March 27, continuing through the night and into the morning of March 28, concluding with a 3 p.m. choral concert featuring selections from Bach’s St. Matthew Passion.
The concert schedule includes a 6 p.m. children’s concert followed by cake and ice cream, four half-hour lectures on Bach’s life and music and two special guest organists, as well as solo and studio recitals by local musicians.
The Royal School of Church Music Treble Festival has chosen Trinity Church as its location for 2020! April 26 will feature two services sung by 50 young choristers from throughout the Carolinas, directed by Dr. Charles Hogan; this will be a 10:30 a.m. service and a 4:30 p.m. evensong, preceded by a 4 p.m. student organ recital.
Concerts and services are free and all are welcome. Phone (843) 448-8426.
■ The New Beginnings food distribution (which includes free groceries, lunch social services information and a children’s craft table) will be held March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Mark the Date: The 24th Annual Blessing of the Inlet at Belin United Methodist Church, Murrells Inlet, will be held May 2. More information coming up in Church Talk.
