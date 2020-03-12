“Pray” in its different forms is mentioned between 500 and 600 times in the Bible, and is mentioned in almost every book of the Bible.
Jesus Himself mentioned it more than 40 times! That must mean it is important!
We’re told to “pray always”, “pray without ceasing”, pray in every situation, “pray for one another”, pray for our enemies; and James assures us that the “effectual fervent prayer of the righteousness accomplishes much.”
Charles Spurgeon said “prayer is the slender nerve that moves the muscle of omnipotence”.
Corrie Ten Boom asked, “Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire”? Martin Luther reminded us “to be a Christian without prayer is no more possible than to be alive without breathing.”
And Oswald Chambers said, “Prayer does not fit us for the greater work; prayer is the greater work.” Mother Teresa told us, “Prayer is not asking. Prayer is putting oneself in the hands of God, at His disposition, and listening to His voice in the depths of our heart.” And the late Adrian Rogers said this. “The prayer offered to God in the morning during your quiet time is the key that unlocks the door of the day. Any athlete knows that it is the start that insures a good finish.”
There may be more wise and true quotes on prayer than any other discipline in the Christian life. But everyone who serves God understands the necessity, the absolute necessity of prayer in the daily life! Nothing good and holy and Godly has ever been accomplished that has not first been bathed in prayer!
This past Sunday we had a couple of veteran missionaries come to speak at our church. They served the Lord faithfully and fruitfully for many years in Colombia, South America and now live in Wilmington where they still serve and keep in contact with the folks in South America.
During our Sunday school time, the missionary shared two things that we should pray about daily that will change the focus of our day. First, he told us that each morning we should pray for the Lord to put someone into our path that day with whom we can share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
While that may seem obvious, I wonder how many of us do it. We understand the “Great Commission”, but do we see ourselves as daily commanded to fulfill it, wherever we go?
We may think about sharing the Gospel at church or on visitation or during a youth/children’s meeting or other “churchy” event. But do we look for opportunities to share the “good news” at school, at work, at the ball game, at the grocery store, while waiting in line or wherever? If we begin the day by praying, “Lord, put someone in my path today who doesn’t know who and with whom I can share Your Word”, then we’ll look at people differently and realize that we are all missionaries to our own sphere of influence.
And guess what!? If you pray that prayer, God will answer it. You don’t have to be a pastor, a Sunday school teacher or even a theologian to share the Gospel. If you tell your story, what life was like before Christ, how you came to faith in Him and accepted Him as Savior and the difference He’s making, and if you know a few Gospel verses, then you can be a soul-winner! And there are lots of souls out there who need the Savior!
The second prayer we should pray daily is that God will give us someone we can disciple. Getting saved is not the end; it is the beginning. We need to remember all those men and women who poured their lives into us to help us learn and understand the Bible, to help us gain spiritual disciplines for Christian growth, and who were/are there when we need encouragement, rebuke or instruction.
The Apostle Paul had his Timothy. Timothy had his Paul and he had others he was discipling. Each of us who are true followers of Christ need our own Paul to mentor us (we’re never too old or two “learned” to need a Paul) and we need our own Timothy.
I have learned that there is nothing too big to pray about; we have a great big God. I’ve also learned that there is nothing too little to pray about; if we’re concerned about it, so is He. So, as we develop our daily prayer life (praying at all times and in every place), let’s not neglect to ask God for these two vital elements of Christian living: unsaved people that we can share the Gospel with and other Christians that we can share the Christian life with!
Mark the Date: Spring to Life Gala
Coastline Women’s Center’s Annual Spring to Life Gala will be held March 19 in the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s special guest speaker will be Rebekah Hagan, who will share the remarkable story of how her son was saved by an abortion reversal procedure. You won’t want to miss this!
Phone (843) 488-9971 or go online to https://coastlinewomenscenter.org.
Adam’s Road in Concert
Langston Baptist Church, 763 S.C. 905 in Conway, invites you to a special concert with Adam’s Road March 22 at 6 p.m. This is a free concert!
Adam’s Road is a Christian, nonprofit ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song and testimony. Jesus unshackled four people and filled them with the knowledge of God’s amazing grace. The group is made up of four individuals, former members of the Mormon church, who were brought into a personal and saving relationship with Jesus Christ. Come hear their stories and their music. Check out www.adamsroasministry.com or phone (843) 365-5141 or e-mail tjordan@langstonbaptist.com.
(Note: several years ago, I got a video “Unveiling Grace”, the story of the salvation of Adam’s Road and the beginning of their music ministry. I’ve used the video in church and school and it tells a tremendous story of saving grace and young people whose music is Scriptural and God-honoring. I recommend this concert to you! (L. Deeds)
Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies
Once again Help4Kids is blessed to have VOSCA (Volunteers to South Carolina) to come and help rebuild homes of the impoverished of SC. This group helps fix homes for our local kids!
The same as last year, we’d like to provide dinners each night of their stay. They arrive April 10 and will stay for a week at Garden City Retreat. (There will be 30 volunteers). Food should be dropped off at the Retreat for them according to the agreed upon times.
Also, there is a need for supplies like cereals, foil Saran wrap, toilet paper, paper towels, plastic silverware, water, snacks for lunches, peanut butter, grape jelly, mayonnaise, canisters of lemonade/iced tea.
Go to info@help4kidssc.org.
Tidelands Ford will sponsor a Charity Glowball Golf Tournament April 24 at Wachesaw Plantation in Murrells Inlet. Proceeds will benefit Help4Kids and there are some wonderful prizes. Again, to learn more go to info@help4kidssc.org.
Trip of A Lifetime
Wayne and Joy Brown are taking the “trip of a lifetime” and are inviting you to accompany them. This trip to the Holy Land and Germany will include the magnificent and world-famous Oberammergau Passion Play, put on every 10 years since the early 1600s. The trip will start July 23 and conclude Aug. 3.
This trip is all inclusive: air transportation from JFK (New York), breakfast and dinner daily, first class hotels, ground transportation, all entrance fees, taxes, tips and gratuities. It is truly going to be a “trip of a lifetime”.
To receive a descriptive brochure with complete itinerary and additional information, call or text the Browns at (843) 796-0397; you may email to Wayne@WayneandJoyBrown.com. Or request in writing at: Wayne and Joy Brown, P.O. Box 70777, Myrtle Beach SC 29572.
Upcoming Events
Springtime Jubilee, the old-time Gospel Conference for “mature and senior” adults, is coming to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center April 27-29.
Musicians include: Ricky Skaggs, the Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, the New Speer Family and Gold City. Speakers include Johnny Hunt and Dr. Robert Jeffress. Go to jubileeconferences.com or phone 1-800-616-8863.
Rise Up! The Women of Joy 2020 Tour is coming to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center May 1-3. Enjoy Sheila Walsh, Mark Lowry, Chrystal Evans Hurst, Lisa Bevere, Michael W. Smith, Lysa Terkeurst and Charles Billingsley.
Register at the website: womenofjoy.org.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Mt. Leon Baptist Church, 9801 S.C. 905 in Longs, invites you to its Spring Revival with guest speaker the Rev. Jon Johnson. Services will go on this week through Friday at 7 p.m. There will be special gospel music nightly.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church and Terry’s Hardware are hosting a fundraiser for Tom Ambridge, former owner of Lazy River Café and member of Brown Swamp UMC. Mr. Ambridge has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastasized neuroendome carcinoma, and his family needs your prayers and support).
A fundraiser will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Terry’s Hardware, 5275 U.S. 501 West. Tickets are $10 or three for $25 and enter you into two drawings: Drawing 1, choose from a Glock 43x9mm, a Striegler 12-gauge semi-auto shotgun or $500 credit at the Gun Store; Drawing 2 is for a Broil King three-burner stainless steel grill.
Also enjoy face painting, bouncy castle, additional raffles and bake sale. Music will be provided by DJ Greg Baldwin. And enjoy either a chicken bog or BBQ plate (with all the fixin’s) for $10. Phone (843) 365-9300.
■ Good Hope Baptist Church will host a Spring Revival March 15-18; Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Doug Smith, known as “The Singing Evangelist”.
The church is located at 6101 Privetts Road, just off U.S. 701 between Conway and Loris. Phone (843) 365-6242.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., will offer Lenten Organ Meditations on Wednesdays at noon during Lent, continuing through April 1. Area organists will present 30-minute concerts on the church’s Schantz Organ. This is free and open to the public.
■ The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, invites you to the Stations of the Cross each Friday during Lent at 6 p.m. Then enjoy a free meal at 6:30 p.m. Contact Suzanne McDonough at (843) 347-5168.
■ The Refuge Savannah Bluff, formerly East Conway PH Church, 306 S.C. 544 invites you to its Spring Festival March 28. Browse and buy at the yard sale going on from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., or rent a 10’x10’ space for $20 to earn extra cash, and enjoy the Festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be music, food (BBQ sandwiches or by the pound) and drinks, bouncy house, games and much more. Phone (843) 347-3406 or (843) 503-3070.
■ Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 S.C. 9 East in Longs, invites you to an incredible presentation of the passion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. There will be heart-moving music from the choir and a play that will bring you to tears and lift your spirit to the fact that our Lord and Savior is risen! This will be held April 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and April 5 at 3 p.m. Go to info@livingwaterbaptist.org to learn more.
■ Langston Baptist Church, 763 S.C. 905, invites you to an unforgettable Easter family experience: “Walk With Jesus”. Bring the whole family and drop in to the Family Life Center from 9:30 a.m.-noon on April 4. Contact Kathie Tindal at (843) 222-7775 or e-mail to ktindal@hotmail.com.
And mark on your calendars that the annual Coastal Evangelism Conference will be held at Langston Aug. 5-7. More information will be given as it becomes available.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 504 Church St., and Stepnfaith Ministries will present Music Extravaganza 2020 in May and also the Battle of the Voices, a competition for soloists and choirs. Auditions and rehearsals are going on now. These will be led by Minister of Music Kenzie Carey, and you will want to participate. Winners will receive monetary prizes. Phone (843) 248-4900.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Continuing to show the need for the end of abortion in America and the world, as well as the dangers of euthanasia to our sick and elderly, Grand Strand Citizens for Life will again march in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach Saturday morning.
Prolife supporters who want to participate should contact Terry Borkes at t.borkes13@gmail.com, Joe Lesko at (843) 602-8984 or joelesko@nations-homes.com or Bob Lyncheski at lifechoicenews@gmail.com for starting time, location and/or directions. There will be golf carts for those who can’t walk the entire route.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, will offer Lenten Suppers and Worship each Wednesday through April 1. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall; Worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Phone (843) 449-5345 or to online to www.stphiliplutheranchurchmb.com.
■ Together in Christ announces these Christ-centered, community, free events. March 1-April 9: 40-Day Global Fast; and Community Prayer & Worship, March 13 and 27, noon-midnight at Ignite Church.
■ Trinity Church, 3000 North Kings Highway, invites you to a special event! The church’s Music Program, in cooperation with the Grand Strand Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, will present 24 Hours of Bach. That’s right, 24 hours of continuous all-Bach concerts, beginning the evening of March 27, continuing through the night and into
the morning of March 28, concluding with a 3 p.m. choral concert featuring selections from Bach’s St. Matthew Passion.
The concert schedule includes a 6 p.m. children’s concert followed by cake and ice cream, four half-hour lectures on Bach’s life and music and two special guest organists, as well as solo and studio recitals by local musicians.
The Royal School of Church Music Treble Festival has chosen Trinity Church as its location for 2020! April 26 will feature two services sung by 50 young choristers from throughout the Carolinas, directed by Dr. Charles Hogan; this will be a 10:30 a.m. service and a 4:30 p.m. evensong, preceded by a 4 p.m. student organ recital.
Concerts and services are free and all are welcome. Phone (843) 448-8426.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on Business 17 near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour. Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday School is held from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.; Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes, and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks.
Take your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund for Jewish Students (awarded each semester): applications in Temple Office.
Youth 12-16, the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina has a contest just for you: create an essay or media piece on the topic: “My South Carolina Jewish History”. Phone (843) 953-4930 or go to the website jhssc.org/contest.
■ Don’t miss the 12th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival to be held April 25. Sign up your team today.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries sponsor Drive-Thru Food Distributions at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive. These no-cost community events are held at 3 p.m. on the following Fridays: May 1, July 10, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
■ The New Beginnings food distribution, which includes free groceries, lunch social services information and a children’s craft table, will be held March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Mark the Date: The 24th Annual Blessing of the Inlet at Belin United Methodist Church, Murrells Inlet, will be held May 2. More information coming up in Church Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.