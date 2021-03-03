No bridges spanned the Waccamaw River and the Little Pee Dee River until after World War I and people had to depend on ferries to cross these waterways.
Dr. J.A. Norton, 1876-1950, wrote an unpublished manuscript around 1927 that was printed in the Vol. 1, No 2 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly that described the old Horry County ferry system.
According to Dr. Norton, ferries were often named for the families that operated them and some of the names are stilled used today. The ferries crossing the Waccamaw River during his lifetime included Wortham’s Ferry almost opposite of Little River; Bellamy Landing, some 10 miles farther down; Star Bluff near Wampee, Bear Bluff and Reaves Ferry near Nixonville; Hardee Ferry at Savannah Bluff; Cox’s Ferry near Conway, and Peachtree Ferry, which was the lowest one down toward the lower end of the county.
Folks in Conway who wanted to travel north used the Kingston Lake ferry.
Ferries not only provided transportation across rivers, they also served an important social function where news could be passed along.
“In this way the news and the views of the county were disseminated far and wide over the territory, and the people kept in some touch at least with each other,” wrote Dr. Norton.
The doctor traveled by buggy to make house calls during the early days of his practice and he recalled that on many occasions he needed to cross a river during the night. He would holler at the top of his lungs and the ferryman would rouse himself from sleep to answer the call.
“Many a time on a dark night, I have driven that road (the Bucksport road) and wondered if I could ever get the ferryman out of his warm bed at that time of night, or whether I would have to swim the river in order to get him, or perhaps there might be some loose boat waiting that I could borrow and so get across and get the flat or awaken the man himself,” wrote Dr. Norton. “But I must say to the credit of this ferryman and all the others, I have never had to do otherwise at a time like this except spend possibly 10 minutes more hallooing to the extent of my lung power...”
The ferrymen used a variety of methods to transport passengers and livestock. Dr. Norton said one method involved long poles used to propel the ferry. Other ferries used a heavy wire rope that had been stretched from one bank to the other. The ferry could be pulled across by hand. Sometimes, ferry operators allowed the current of the river to propel the craft across.
Dr. Norton said he enjoyed riding the ferries.
“In fact, in the long hot days of summer, or even in the short cold days of a winter, the crossing of the river on a ferry seemed to make more or less of a special memento of the trip, breaking the monotony of a long drive…,” he wrote.
The Independent Republic Quarterly can be read online
by visiting www.digitalcommons.coastal.edu
