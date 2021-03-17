A year after COVID-19 first appeared on the national radar, little rays of sunshine have begun to appear, signaling hope for the future.
After a sharp uptick following the Christmas holiday, hospitalizations have started declining. New cases also have declined, helped by three new vaccines now being widely administered.
Looking back over the past year, I see a lot of lessons learned that should help if another pandemic sweeps the world.
For beginners, we can’t trust the Chinese goverment and the World Health Organization. For weeks, China said the virus was not spread by human-to-human contact and the WHO blindly accepted the explanation.
Meanwhile, thousands of people affected by the virus took it to other parts of the world.
We also learned that the United States was woefully under-prepared to deal with a pandemic. The disease spread quickly and a shortage of personal protective gear quickly strained hospitals and other health- care providers.
Former President Donald Trump downplayed the threat of COVID-19 and this led to a false sense of security.
On the other hand, once the extent of the crisis became clear, he provided $20 billion for six drug manufacturers to make a vaccine. He cut through mountains of red tape and his leadership led to the three effective vaccines currently approved for use.
Americans learned that health-care leaders are often just as unsure about how to deal with a pandemic as the general public.
At one point the Centers for Disease Control discouraged the use of masks. That changed and officials made mask usage mandatory.
There was also much confusion about closing schools. The most current research shows that young children rarely become severely ill from COVID-10. Yet, American children have, in my opinion, lost a year of schooling.
It’s the elderly who are most vulnerable to the virus. Yet, some leaders, like Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York, allowed COVID-19 patients to be admitted into nursing homes.
Government overreached its authority during the pandemic, allowing some businesses to remain open while making others close. The First Amendent was disregarded when governments forced churches to close.
In the years ahead, this question must be studied and answered: did the lockdown reduce the spread of the disease?
Perhaps. Some early studies say the COVID-19 spread would have occured anyway.
In reviewing governments’ response to the pandemic, I would have to give mixed grades.
Even though I question how it was distributed, the stimulous checks and the loans to small businesses helped avoid an economic meltdown during the pandemic.
The Payroll Protection Program served as a life preserver for many businesses, particularly those that had to close their doors due to government mandates.
How more than $5 trillion of debt will be repaid remains a great mystery to me.
One thing is for sure, COVID-19 has changed the world and our nation.
Hopefully, we will all learn from the experience and be better prepared if, and when, the next deadly virus threatens to upend our daily lives.
