Millions of Americans have been glued to their television sets over the past few days watching impeachment preceedings against President Donald Trump.
Even though more witnesses are scheduled to provide testimony later this week, I have already made up my mind about Trump’s involvement: he did ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
Now, did he threaten to withhold $400 million in aid to the Ukraine until an investigation was started?
Probably.
Was this an impeachable offense?
Probably not.
Was Trump warranted in asking for an investigation of the Bidens?
Absolutely.
In fact, the most interesting thing I’ve learned from the impeachment hearings concerns the involvement of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukrainian affairs.
According to testimony provided during the hearing, Hunter Biden served on the board of directors of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, and earned $50,000 a month for his services.
Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board came after he was discharged from the Navy Reserve, reportedly for testing positive for cocaine use. At the time, Burisma was engulfed in a corruption investigation. Biden’s father had been tasked by President Obama to help end corruption in Ukraine.
Starting to smell a rat?
Hunter Biden continued to serve on the board of Burisma until his dad announced his candidacy for the Democratic Party’s nomination for President.
This knowledge helps explain Trump’s call for an investigation into the Bidens’ role in Ukrainian affairs.
In all fairness, Trump acted responsibly when he called for the new Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens.
Furthermore, I think he acted appropriately by withholding aid to Ukraine until the investigation he sought started. The United States should not send $400 million of aid to the Ukraine while a cloud of suspicion hangs over that foreign country.
Simply put, politics is the fly in this ointment.
Democrats contend Trump’s call for an investigation is politically motivated, a move to discredit Joe Biden.
There certainly is that possibility and Trump is just tough enough to play such a card to be re-elected.
But, what could have been more political than Joe Biden trying to end corruption in Ukraine while his son was serving on one of the most corrupt companies there?
Frankly, the President’s advisors missed the boat on this issue. Trump should have admitted up front that he had threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until a corruption investigation began.
Most Americans would have understood such a position and supported him.
