The governments of Horry County and Myrtle Beach need to resolve their differences and move beyond their dispute over hospitality fees.
With COVID-19 strangling the Grand Strand economy, both governments will be scrambling to cover shortfalls in their budgets.
Demanding tax or fee increases from cash-strapped businesses and residents isn’t — or at least shouldn’t be — an option. There will likely be some painful but necessary cuts, and any influx of revenue would be helpful. Although there are limits on how hospitality fee funding can be used, it would still provide some revenues to cover certain services or projects.
The dispute stems from a lawsuit the city filed against the county in March 2019. The city’s case focused on the county’s hospitality fee, a 1.5% levy that had been collected countywide on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and admission tickets until the lawsuit. City officials objected to the county collecting the fee in the city limits without the city’s consent. So far, the courts have generally ruled in the city’s favor. The county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
Multiple other Grand Strand cities have supported Myrtle Beach’s position.
A hearing in the case before the S.C. Supreme Court is scheduled for Aug. 19, though both sides have been in settlement talks ahead of next week’s oral arguments.
At one point, it seemed as though the case would be resolved.
The two sides appeared headed toward a settlement after a 10-hour marathon mediation on Oct. 31. But when the respective councils voted on the deal, Horry County Council sought to make two changes. County leaders said their approval would be contingent upon all Grand Strand cities supporting the proposal — Loris and Conway didn’t even vote on it — and they refused to pay attorney fees with hospitality fee money.
The city refused to accept those terms.
We agree that the county should be wary about a multi-million-dollar payday for lawyers in the case. And the cities are right in that they should have a say in how money collected inside their borders is spent.
What’s most frustrating about all of this is this entire spectacle should have been resolved long before now.
Perhaps it’s the looming Supreme Court hearing or the impact of COVID, but there seems to be an urgency to resolve the issue now.
While it’s unfortunate this has taken so long, we’re hopeful this chapter will soon become part of Grand Strand history.
Horry County and Myrtle Beach leaders will face some difficult decisions in the coming months. They should be searching for solutions that benefit the entire region, not just their jurisdiction.
