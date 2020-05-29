Myrtle Beach officials again showed their penchant for tone-deaf public statements this week when they congratulated themselves on a “peaceful” Memorial Day weekend.
Yes, we’re referring to the same weekend that saw two shootings: one of them a murder and the other a barrage of gunfire that injured four people, including two innocent bystanders.
If that’s the city’s definition of “peaceful,” we don’t want to know what city leaders would consider “chaotic” or “violent.”
And that’s the crux of the problem. City officials seem divorced from reality. They like to point out how violent crime has decreased over the last two years. They also tout the additional police officers they’ve put on the streets.
No one is saying those are not signs of progress, but obviously more must be done to improve public safety. Are the answers clear or easy? Not at all. But the city’s response to the latest shootings — and another a week earlier — demonstrate their refusal to even acknowledge their inadequacies.
When the police department wasn’t prepared for crowds of tourists, what was the answer? Blame the business community for not providing better occupancy data. And when all hell broke loose over a holiday weekend and multiple people were shot, what was the response? Pat yourselves on the back.
This is not leadership. This is deflection. It’s also embarrassing.
Leadership requires acknowledging basic facts and accepting responsibility. No, the city council didn’t cause the shootings, but public safety is the city’s job. It’s imperative that they first acknowledge the city’s deficiencies, then develop a plan of action. That’s the difference between passing the buck and declaring where it stops.
What’s particularly frustrating is that city officials are aware of Myrtle Beach’s image problems, yet their solutions often don’t address the root causes. Banning smoke shops from the boulevard or cracking down on CBD oil, vape products and sexually explicit items only make the area more family friendly in the minds of council members.
Those policies do nothing to address what the boulevard has witnessed this month.
It’s like city leaders just arrived at a fully involved house fire and concluded the problem is that the home décor is out of season.
So what should be done?
That’s the question city officials need to be asking. Rather than congratulating themselves on a job well done, they need to focus on how much work is left to do.
