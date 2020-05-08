Horry County school officials backtracked last week when they opted to consider multiple options for graduation ceremonies.
That was the right decision.
Defaulting to a virtual ceremony may have been the safest — and frankly easiest — option, but it certainly didn’t show any creativity. The proposal was the latest inconsistency from state and local officials in their response to COVID-19.
For example, state leaders saw no need to postpone the June 9 primaries. Despite the fact that dine-in restaurants remain closed and some businesses are still barred from operating, our leadership refused to delay elections.
The result? Nearly two dozen polling places in Horry County will be moved because of a shortage of poll workers and polling locations.
Such a move creates an appearance of a double standard: It’s unsafe for some small businesses to operate and for kids to pick up their diplomas, but somehow it’s acceptable for people to huddle together in longer-than-normal lines to support politicians?
We understand the concerns about public health and safety, but we fail to see the logic in this decision (among others).
As for the possible graduation ceremonies to celebrate the county’s more than 3,000 seniors, the school district compiled a list of 10 options based on input from parents, students and principals. The two most popular ones are having graduations at the respective schools’ home football fields or at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Both of those options would include sanitization policies, have social distancing guidelines in place and other safety precautions. Limiting attendees to a certain number or excluding attendees completely was considered. A third graduation alternative will likely be chosen as a backup.
Virtual and drive-through ceremonies, thankfully, have been ruled out.
“[Principals] want to acknowledge 13 years of hard work … we all want to honor students while conforming with any regulations that DHEC and the CDC share with us as far as safety guidelines,” Superintendent Rick Maxey said this week. “We want to celebrate, but protect our students, our parents and our employees.”
We agree. The district’s decisions should be guided by science and reason. A vote could come as early as Monday and the public needs to hear a full explanation of the why and how before plans are finalized.
That would be more than they’ve heard about some of the other decisions that have been made in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.