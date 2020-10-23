Three healthcare providers want to build hospitals in Horry County.
If all three hospitals are constructed, they would add a combined 84 beds countywide and shift 50 additional beds into a high-growth community.
State health officials maintain the county needs 155 more hospital beds to keep up with a surging population.
Given this scenario, logic says the three hospitals are vital. The state sees the need for more beds, and there are organizations with the resources and the willingness to meet that demand. Seems simple, right?
Not in South Carolina. Here, providers must prove to the state that their facilities are needed, and the state decides whether to sign off on those plans by providing a certificate of need (CON).
Sometimes facilities are not approved. Sometimes other providers challenge a competitor’s proposal. The process can lead to years of delays.
For example, four years ago Conway Medical Center sought to build an emergency department in Carolina Forest. At the same time, Grand Strand Medical Center and McLeod Health were pursuing similar projects. In 2017, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) approved the facilities for McLeod and Grand Strand but denied CMC’s request.
DHEC officials said they had already approved an expansion of CMC’s emergency department at the main hospital in Conway. They determined that facility would meet the need highlighted in the hospital’s Carolina Forest application. There were also challenges filed by the competitors.
The dispute resulted in a year and a half of legal wrangling that ultimately ended when Grand Strand and McLeod agreed to halt their court fight. CMC appealed the state’s decision, but that case was dismissed.
South Carolina is one of 35 states with some type of CON program. Critics contend the process stifles innovation and drives up costs by limiting competition in the market. Supporters maintain the process ensures that rural and poorer communities have access to care, and it helps avoid the duplication of services. But even those who favor the CON concept insist the process in South Carolina needs to be reformed. Specifically, they object to the lengthy appeals that can delay a project for years.
Regardless of whether a full repeal or a series of targeted reforms is the best course of action, the bottom line is the existing process is flawed. That’s not in dispute, and it’s a matter state lawmakers need to address quickly. The COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted the need for change.
We support a full repeal of the CON law. There’s research showing rural areas in states with CON laws have fewer rural hospitals, and CON states have higher per capita healthcare spending than their non-CON peers. However, if a full repeal is not possible, at the bare minimum there should reforms, providing there is additional research to determine if further changes are needed.
Last year, nine states took steps to change to their CON programs. Even the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended CON reform in a 2018 report:
“States should consider repeal of Certificate of Need (CON) statutes or, at a minimum, significantly scale back the scope of their CON regimes, for example by ensuring that competitors of CON applicants cannot weigh in on these applications.”
We don’t know what state health officials will do with the latest three hospital proposals. Tidelands Health plans to build a hospital in the Socastee area, while McLeod and CMC are hoping to construct facilities in Carolina Forest.
McLeod is already opposing CMC’s application, and CMC officials are expecting a competition with McLeod for state approval. It seems inevitable that delays are coming.
Who benefits from this system? It’s certainly not those who need medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.