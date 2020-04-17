Gov. Henry McMaster was right to postpone elections in March and April over concerns about slowing the spread of COVID-19.
State officials should make the same call with the June 9 primaries.
Allowing the primaries to continue as scheduled would be unfair to local election officials, poll workers, candidates and — most of all — the electorate.
Federal, state and local officials are debating when they should begin lifting the social distancing regulations that were implemented to help contain the disease. But even if they relax some of those rules, that would still limit candidates’ ability to connect with voters. The window for campaigning gets shorter every day, which is particularly disadvantageous to challengers who lack the name recognition of incumbents.
Sure, candidates can and have sought to engage voters through digital campaigns, but that’s not thesame as being able to go door to door and meet the public.
Apart from the political side of the equation, maintaining the current date would force election officials to rush forward in their preparations, including finding enough poll workers to man all of the county’s precincts. In Horry County, there’s already a group of poll workers who will not commit to working that day because they are concerned about COVID-19 and they don’t want to risk their health. If those slots aren’t filled, that will likely mean fewer polling locations and longer lines.
Much like the poll workers, the voters themselves deserve to have the opportunity to go to the polls without worrying about compromising their wellbeing or the health of others. If low turnout is a concern during normal times, holding a primary on June 9 could lead to abysmal participation.
Public safety should be more than enough reason to delay the election.
After all, is that not the justification for closing schools and grinding the economy to a crawl?
The organizers of other events typically held around that time have already changed their schedules.
The spring bike rallies have been postponed, and the Carolina Country Music Fest also pushed back its dates.
County officials said this week that COVID-19 is not expected to peak locally until late April or early May. Keep in mind, the peak is when the disease is at its worst — the highest numbers of cases and deaths — it’s not the end of the pandemic.
That’s why it’s imperative that state leaders delay the election. Such action not only protects public safety, it helps preserve democracy.
