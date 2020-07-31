Horry County needs more than one place to cast an absentee ballot.
Last month, nearly 10,000 county residents voted absentee in the primaries.
Local election officials suspect that number could double in November, particularly if state lawmakers give every resident the option of voting absentee (as they did for the June primaries).
The reason for the surge in absentee ballots is obvious. Many voters remain concerned about COVID-19 and they don’t want to join the crowd at a busy polling place in November.
Right now, there are two ways to vote absentee in Horry County: voters can request a ballot to vote by mail or they can vote in person at the county elections office in Conway.
But state election officials have urged the county to offer two to three additional satellite locations where voters can cast absentee ballots.
Local officials have considered opening those remote stations on the North Strand, South Strand and in Carolina Forest.
“We really don’t have a choice,” Sandy Martin, the director of the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office, said last week. “This office can’t handle the number of people we will see in November, especially with COVID.”
She’s correct. The county needs to expand absentee options for residents and we support their efforts to make the process more convenient.
In a county with well over 200,000 registered voters, it’s past time that we add absentee voting locations.
We must make the voting process as safe and simple as possible — regardless of whether we’re grappling with a pandemic.
