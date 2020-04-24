When school children needed food, local volunteers stepped in to help.
Churches, businesses and nonprofits quickly filled the void created last week when Horry County Schools suspended the district’s student meal program.
The reason for the suspension was understandable — some district employees in the meal program had tested positive for COVID-19 — but the need was also clear.
Many families depended on the grab-and-go meals provided at area schools. The food giveaways had become even more critical as the coronavirus crisis continued wreaking havoc on the Grand Strand economy. More than 32,000 Horry County residents have filed for unemployment benefits since state-mandated social distancing policies took effect. Last week, county officials estimated Horry’s unemployment rate was about 25%.
Times are beyond tough for local folks, and the financial struggles become more dire with each week that businesses are forced to remain closed.
But the generosity and creativity that Grand Strand volunteers showed last week will be critical as the area seeks to recover from the economic blow of the virus.
We encourage those who are able to support this effort and others like it. Donations can be made through the website disasterhelp.me.
The impromptu meal replacement program is being spearheaded by Impact Ministries and the United Way of Horry County, though the effort includes many churches, foundations, businesses and other groups.
This partnership offered its first groceries to families in Longs on Monday, and during a three-hour period volunteers distributed nearly $15,000 worth of food in the parking lot of Living Water Baptist Church. That amounted to about $30 worth of groceries for 500 families. The same organizations planned to stop in Myrtle Beach and Conway this week. The volunteers are working with other area churches and nonprofits that provide similar ministries to avoid duplicating services.
At Monday’s food giveaway, volunteers often spoke about the Biblical command to be servants.
During this time, we’re also reminded of another commandment in the book of Matthew: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.