Tuesday, a handful of people are likely to trudge to the polls to make decisions that will have more impact at the local level than some national elections.
In Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Loris and Atlantic Beach voters will select people who will have the power to raise their taxes, decide on issues impacting their neighborhoods and pass laws affecting daily life.
Sadly, voter turnout will be light because the election cycle won’t include the race for President of the United States. That comes next November and the stakes for that race couldn’t be higher.
Here’s the good thing about non-partisan municipal elections. Your vote counts more than ever because the number of people voting will be smaller.
I fully anticipate some of the city and town elections will be decided by very slim margins.
In Conway, incumbent city council members Tom Anderson and Larry White face opposition from Alex Hyman, Liz Gilland, Justin Jordan, Barb Eisenhardt and Randy Alford.
A third seat, vacated when Ashley Smith resigned to run the city’s parks and recreation department, is also up for grabs.
Seven candidates are competing for three seats on Myrtle Beach City Council.
The incumbents, Michael Chestnut, Mary Jeffcoat and Phil Render, face challenges from Edward Carey, Charles Gasque, John Krajc and Wayne Gray.
Surfside Beach will elect a new mayor. Voters can choose from Bob Hellyer, David Pelligrino and Julie Samples.
A number of new faces will be on council. Candidates are Jenn Cribb, Michael Drake, Paul Holder, Cindy Keating. LaVerne Kreklau, Kathryn Martin, Laurence McKeen and Cody Sluder.
North Myrtle Beach residents will have a say in how their hometown is governed when polls open Nov. 5.
Two candidates on NMB City Council have challengers while Fred Coyne, the incumbent representing the Cherry Grove ward, is unchallenged.
One of North Myrtle Beach's two at-large council seats is up for an election this November. Incumbent Harry Thomas, known as Hank Thomas on council, is being challenged by Horry County native Greg Richardson.
North Myrtle Beach's Crescent Beach ward pits Ed Ramey, the 47-year-old owner and operator of Flash Cab, against incumbent and Baldwin Construction Company President J. O. Baldwin III, 55.
This newspaper does not endorse candidates. We encourage readers to learn more about the candidates by reading this week’s paper and making informed decisions.
