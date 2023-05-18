We agree the city of Conway should allow residents within certain zones to have chickens in their backyards.
Recently, the city's planning commission discussed the matter and deferred the item, requesting that staff make modifications to the proposed change. One of those requests was to potentially consider allowing residents to have more than five chickens.
The proposal states no roosters or breeding should be permitted, residents must have five or less chickens and all areas must be kept in a clean and healthy condition.
Additionally, chickens must be kept in a coop at all times. Coops would also have to follow city rules pertaining to accessory structures, which comes with strict rules about the size of the structures.
Some city council members have said they do not see an upside to residents having chickens, while residents have expressed opinions about being allow to bring some of the country to the city limits.
Anyone who has or has had chickens should know what comes along with raising these birds. And more than five in a smaller-sized coop could create an unhealthy and unsafe environment for the chickens.
We believe the city should stick with the first draft of the proposed change and should not allow residents to have more than five per home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.