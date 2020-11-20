About 40% of Horry County’s registered voters cast an early ballot for this month’s election.
Statewide, the number of early voters exceeded 1.2 million.
Those figures should be encouraging. They’re a sign that South Carolina voters did not allow a pandemic to keep them from fulfilling their civic duty.
Yet there’s no guarantee that state lawmakers will allow early voting like this in future elections. Normally, to cast an absentee ballot here, a voter must fall into one of 18 groups mentioned in state law (age 65 and older, serving in the military, disabled, etc.). In fact, Gov. Henry McMaster has already indicated that he would not support changing state law to allow expanded early voting.
The governor’s position, which he recently explained to reporters, is that the state doesn’t have a problem with voter fraud and he sees no reason to change the system. While we agree there’s no evidence of widespread fraud, that shouldn’t be the only consideration in determining whether to expand early voting.
Lawmakers should always be searching for ways to make voting easier and more convenient, not only for people casting ballots but for those managing elections as well. Sandy Martin, Horry County’s head of voter registration and elections, recently pointed out how much smoother this election was because of both expanded early voting and the addition of three remote voting sites where 50,094 voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day. Martin plans to use the remote locations in future elections, but the decision to remove the restrictions on early voting lies with state lawmakers.
“Had we not already voted 40%, there really would have been [longer] lines,” Martin said.
That’s a good point — one state lawmakers should consider.
As a spokesman for the State Election Commission recently pointed out, early voting should not be a partisan issue. Making voting easier helps voters of all political backgrounds.
That’s why lawmakers need to make it happen.
