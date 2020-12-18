Horry County Council members may come to regret their decision to abandon all local mining regulations.
Last week, the council approved a series of new policies drafted by mining industry lawyers — the same attorneys who successfully sued the county over its mining rules. The crux of the council’s vote was this: they agreed to let the state regulate mining.
Although the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) was already the primary mining authority here, county leaders decided that they would not seek to guide the industry through zoning. What this means is that the county isn’t going to even try to decide which areas are suitable for this type of activity. As conservationists have noted, improper mining operations can cause water quality problems, including increased sediment and bacteria in the water.
While we disagree with the council’s decision here, there was no question the county’s mining policy would have to be rewritten after a federal judge’s decision in April. U.S. District Judge Sherri Lydon ruled that the local permitting process could not preempt state law. Lydon took issue with the county’s mine permitting ordinance, which the council used in 2017 to block a proposed limestone mine in the Red Bluff community after a group of residents there raised environmental concerns about the project.
Red Bluff Rock, LLC, the company behind the mine, then sued the county, alleging in court documents that county council’s decision cost the business tens of millions of dollars.
Lydon’s strongly worded order led to the county settling the case and rewriting its mining rules. Initially, the county proposed removing the mine permitting policy and creating new regulations that would include a “mining floating zone.” This would have allowed property owners whose land wasn’t in a commercial mining district to pursue rezoning for that activity. Under this proposal, these zones would not have been within 500 feet of residential structures or close to business districts. The intent of the policy was to place mines near similar land uses. The ordinance also seemed in line with Lydon’s order, which clearly said the county could use its zoning authority; it just couldn’t have a separate permitting process or the ability to veto the state.
The “mining floating zone” policy got early approval from the council until the mining industry stepped in and offered its own proposal, one designed to strip the county of any local control of mining.
There’s no doubt mining is vital to the construction industry here. And the industry’s supporters are correct in noting that this activity is already limited by access to materials and heavy state regulations. But the council shouldn’t simply relinquish its zoning control just because a key industry says to do so.
“We can use [zoning regulations] to say where we want mining,” Waccamaw Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht said during a public comment session on the changes last month. “That’s something that we need to hold on to here at the local level. We’re not saying don’t mine. That’s crazy. We’re just saying do it sustainably and do it smart and protect our natural resources here in Horry County.”
We hope that state health officials will be able to protect this area’s environmentally sensitive resources. We hope any concerns over this change will prove unfounded. But it’s troubling that most county leaders would so quickly abandon their responsibility to their citizens and their community.
