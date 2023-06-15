For more than 20 years, roads and highways in Horry County have been built or repaired with funding from the Road Improvement and Development Effort or RIDE program.
This source of revenue comes from a one-cent sales tax approved by county voters.
The lifespan of each program is seven years, with the latest RIDE III expiring in 2025 which means it will have to come before the voters again in November 2024.
A RIDE committee proposes a list of road priorities for each program with the available funding from the tax.
However, some much-needed projects aren’t on the lists simply because of one thing—they cost too much. These projects—the Southern Evacuation Lifeline or SELL, the Busbee Bypass over the Waccamaw River and the interstate connection from I-95 to the Grand Strand commonly known as I-73, will need billions to come into fruition.
Funding for them would take up the entire RIDE budget and then some.
A new system has been proposed for the one-cent sales tax. Approved by the state, a transportation tax can be used in lieu of the current RIDE system. This doesn’t do away with the RIDE program but instead offers a different avenue for using the funds over a longer period of time. It will still have to be approved in a county-wide referendum.
A transportation tax can have a lifespan of 25 years instead of seven. This gives several advantages over the current RIDE system.
For one, county budget personnel predict that over a 25-year span, this will bring in upwards of $4 billion. This can fund the proposed RIDE projects along with providing major funding for the top three major projects.
A forecast of $4 billion will afford the county a path for more bonding opportunities. Funding the major projects will need state and federal assistance. Having that much money on the horizon will get the attention of state and federal sources for grants and other revenue sources.
Another added bonus of using the one-cent sales tax as a transportation tax is the availability of extra funds for the Coast RTA bus system. Having to cover a large area with a fraction of funds that are needed, Coast RTA needs more funding to serve the ever-expanding residential and tourist population of Horry and Georgetown counties.
We suggest the Horry County Council take steps to move in this direction. It’s more than just a name change. It’s for the future of the county.
