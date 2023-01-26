Myrtle Beach leaders continue to spend big money on old motels and other downtown property.
But if you ask city officials about those purchases, they insist there are no big plans for the millions of public dollars they have forked out for the land.
Their position: Purchase the property, then see what investors propose. It’s almost as if they are reworking a well-worn line from “Field of Dreams”: if we buy it, they will come.
This would be a bizarre strategy for anyone, let alone a group of people tasked with managing taxpayer money. Think about it. In what industry would a business owner spend millions with no plans for turning a profit from that investment?
And the city is spending millions. Tens of millions, in fact.
Last year, the city forked out about $30 million buying up downtown land. Those purchases included motels such as the Sea Palms, the Fountainbleau Inn, the Sea Nymph and the Oasis.
The city targeted areas from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway, focusing mainly around 7th and 8th avenues north. Most of the properties are near the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion amusement park site owned by Burroughs and Chapin.
“It’s hard to make a plan until you’ve bought everything you could buy,” Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said last fall. “And we’re just now getting into that process.”
A skeptic would question whether city officials are being completely honest. Is there a plan that they just aren’t sharing? But taking them at their word, the scenario looks even worse — they can’t develop a plan until they spend more taxpayer money.
So where does it stop? When will the city own enough of downtown?
This isn’t to say we don’t support the redevelopment of this section of Myrtle Beach. Yes, there is a need for new investment. Yes, the deterioration of the community should concern all residents.
But any solution should be decided carefully and transparently. Thirty million dollars and a prayer is not a sound investment strategy.
The community needs city officials to spend more time explaining their reasoning for buying so much land before the next contract is signed.
They owe it to the residents, or, as they might call them, the investors.
