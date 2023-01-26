Jamie Martin maneuvers the heavy equipment as demolition begins at the Sea Nymph Motel at 601 North Ocean Blvd. on Monday. The city of Myrtle Beach bought the motel and nine other parcels in late 2021. Demolition at the Sea Nymph is expected to take three days. The nearby Fountainbleau Inn is slated for demolition in a few weeks. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com