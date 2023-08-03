The Horry County Historic Preservation Commission will continue this month to honor the history of our county as it plans to erect a historical marker in Little River and honor more businesses with legacy awards.
The commission has helped to recognize more than 40 businesses that have operated for more than 50 consecutive years, and will add about nine others later this month. These will be added to the 10 awards already awarded so far in 2023.
It has also, with the help of the county’s planning department, erected historical markers, the latest is the Little River historic marker that will be unveiled Aug. 10. And before that, maybe one of the most unique markers in the county: a chicken bog historic marker in the city of Loris.
The commission and department have been placing one historical marker each year, but this year’s budget was increased, allowing for two signs per year.
Other efforts include the Horry County Cemetery Project started in 2007 to help inventory and map historic cemeteries, the high school video contest to encourage students to tell stories of buildings and sites in the county, and the South Carolina Century Farm Program, recognizing families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years.
With all of that being stated, kudos is in order for those on the commission and those working with the county to preserve our history – for better or for worse.
We applaud their efforts and hope they know how important these projects are to current and future generations, whether they receive a “thank you” or not.
Keep up the good work.
More medical services are much needed
This week, Conway Medical Center announced plans to partner with Novant Health to create a bigger reach, particularly into underserved areas across the greater Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions. This partnership will also provide more job opportunities for Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College graduates and the chance to expand treatments CMC does not already offer.
The effort is in addition to CMC’s efforts to bring medical services to the community through its programs including its Healthreach van, Mobile Mammography Center and Smart Snacks program.
It's important and helpful to bring medical services to people who may not otherwise seek these services or to those who are afraid of walking into a hospital or doctor’s office. And most importantly, it will help those who may not have the financial ability to visit a doctor or the hospital.
Conway Medical Center is on the right track in meeting folks where they are or even closer to their home.
