After changing direction, the city of Conway is pursuing an alternative way to deal with parking in its downtown district.
This is the right move.
Last week, Conway City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would ensure all downtown streets have two-hour parking limits.
The effort is to encourage more people to park in the free lots and hopefully help reduce the amount of people who park on the streets all day long.
The city changed course after council directed staff away from pursuing parking meters, which would have brought back paid parking – something the city has not had since around 1980.
City staff proposed charging $1 per hour for street parking, keeping the lots free, to raise funds for a parking garage, a project that would cost upwards of $12 million to $15 million.
This news was not met well by the public and downtown business owners. Some feared this would keep people from visiting downtown.
Conway’s newest approach encourages people to use the parking lots. If you’re running into a business and know it will not take long, two-hour parking may be the most convenient choice. But if you plan to sit down at a restaurant for a meal and then visit some shops, the proposed plan would encourage those to park in the lots.
Furthermore, city staff is looking into technology that would enforce two-hour parking. This technology would record license plates and the positions of vehicles to help police identify vehicles that have been in a spot longer than two hours.
Conway is a growing city. And in cities, walking is common.
This new approach may take some changing of practices, but in the long run, it’s for the best when it comes to the overall flow of parking in downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.