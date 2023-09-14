Every few years, the idea of the Carolina Forest community becoming an incorporated municipality pops up.
Fortunately, this has never come to fruition.
There is an old adage that says, “Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it” that would apply to this proposition.
Current estimates of the population of Carolina Forest range from 23,000 to 37,000 with the likelihood that the number is on the higher end. That number is expected to skyrocket to 60,000 by 2030.
Currently, the largest city in Horry County is Myrtle Beach at just over 37,000. It’s taken many decades for that city to grow and be able to handle that large of a base population.
There is no way a new city rising like a Phoenix from the fire could absorb that kind of urban responsibility on an immediate basis.
There are the basics of general life that would need to be addressed—police, fire, public works just to name the top three. There would be lots of revenue required to get these three off the ground including the buildings, equipment and manpower.
There is also the current problem that already established bodies of government are facing—finding people to fill these new positions.
Then there is the obvious need of a city government. You would need offices and people to run them.
Currently, Carolina Forest residents pay county and school taxes. To move a municipal government forward, there would need to be a litany of city taxes and fees added to these. And it’s possible taxes would be much higher than other municipalities of that size given the community’s residential structures heavily outweighs the number of commercial properties, which bring in more taxes.
The city of Conway is steadily swallowing up much of the land, especially commercial, towards Carolina Forest. If someone feels safer being a part of a city, then maybe they should acquiesce to be residents of the county seat.
If not, then they should push to get more fire and police coverage from the county. Even a special assessment to that end for community residents would be much cheaper and more efficient than trying to start their own city government.
If you live in Carolina Forest and want more taxes and regulations, then, by all means, try to get incorporation on an upcoming ballot.
But remember, “Be careful what you wish for…”
POLL: Should Carolina Forest incorporate?
This week, the community gathered to discuss Carolina Forest potentially incorporating. The heavily residential community is made up of more than two dozen neighborhoods and located within unincorporated Horry County, so it is governed by the Horry County Council. If the area incorporates, it would be governed by its own council. Do you think the community should incorporate into its own city?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.