Congratulations to the Aynor High School Blue Jackets softball team for bringing home the South Carolina 3A state championship.
The Lady Blue Jackets knocked off Crescent to take the state title, the school’s first softball state championship since 2015 as a 2A school.
Coach Tony Mills, his staff and players are to be highly commended not only for a successful run through the state playoffs but for a dominating season, as well. Going into the state playoffs, MaxPreps had Aynor ranked as the number one team in the state, regardless of size or classification. The squad finished the season with an impressive 30-2 record.
Just as impressive as the team’s athletic ability is their camaraderie and their open willingness to draw on their faith to guide them on the field and off. A special “hats off” goes to the coaches and the families of the players who have instilled these values into these young ladies. These are traits that will follow them in life, long after the glow of victories and championships fade.
What is just as exciting is the prospect for continued success in coming seasons. The Blue Jackets are only losing two seniors from this year’s team. The team and their fans have high hopes that once again next year, the 3A title will come back to western Horry County. We see no reason that congratulations won’t be in order again this time next year.
