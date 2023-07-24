The town of Atlantic Beach, known historically as “The Black Pearl,” has a number of distinctions that makes it unique.
The town touts itself as the only Black owned and operated town in South Carolina. It is the smallest of all the beach towns in the state. It was once the site of a thriving beachfront community that beckoned Black beachgoers from up and down the East Coast during segregation when other communities shunned them.
It also has other recent distinctions that tend to dim the shine of the Pearl.
Because of a lack of thriving businesses, Atlantic Beach has to have one of the highest millage rates in the state in order to survive. It also is the only Horry County community that lost population from 2010 to 2020.
Perhaps one of the most outstanding highlights of the town is an unobstructed view of the Atlantic Ocean across its four-block stretch of beachfront. And therein lies the conundrum the town faces as it tries to revive itself and be a rival to nearby communities.
For many of the less than 200 residents still in the town, this is a blessing they cherish and long for.
For town leaders and developers, this wide-open ocean view affords a chance to bring in development that in turn means a greater tax base and more jobs.
A developer team has offered plans for a high-rise hotel-condo-restaurant resort for part of the beachfront.
The town council made some changes in town ordinances that would clear the way for such a development.
We think development is needed if Atlantic Beach is to continue to exist. A shrinking population and stagnant business growth puts that existence into question.
But you can’t go from buildings with just a few stories to a high-rise at the snap of a finger.
The town has to move forward, but in a smart way. Currently, the infrastructure in town needs to be upgraded in a major way. Roads need to be improved and the simple things like sidewalks and burying utilities underground are vital.
The town council needs to reinvent the wheel that once thrived. We applaud the town’s efforts to clean up blighted areas that existed for years as tourists stayed away and residents left in droves. But more must be done and the town has to launch a major campaign to let the world know that Atlantic Beach is a welcoming destination for everyone.
A major effort needs to be made to bring in more businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants to draw more people into the town.
The image of Atlantic Beach, right or wrong, has not been inviting year round, except for the town’s Bikefest weekend. That has to change or no amount of development will ever take hold.
The town has lots of wonderful residents. And its town council should truly care about the town’s future.
Should a high-rise be developed for Atlantic Beach?
Perhaps, but only if smart growth initiatives are put in place to make sure the town becomes a place that people want to visit or move to and not just scoot by as they move through North Myrtle Beach and beyond.
If you’re going to have new resorts and businesses, you have to have people to fill them…plain and simple.
