Prior to the early 1900s, hospitals did not exist in Horry County and patients had to be treated in their homes or travel long distances to receive a higher level of medical care.
In the Vol. 7, No. 1 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly, the late Dr. Edward Proctor told the story of Dr. Homer H. Burroughs, who is credited with establishing the first hospital in Conway and surrounding areas.
According to Dr. Proctor, Dr. Burroughs, born in 1874, received his medical training from Johns Hopkins hospital. He first practiced medicine in Green Sea and Loris before eventually moving to Conway in 1902.
“There was no hospital in the area at that time and all of the treatment was done in the patient’s home,” wrote Dr. Proctor. “This necessitated a great deal of travel, all of which was done by horse and buggy or on horseback in the early days.”
Dr. Burroughs, with the help of Mrs. Esther Faircloth, a registered nurse, established a hospital in the old Gully Store building and renamed it the Burroughs Hospital.
The store was owned by the Burroughs and Collins Company, which had built a new store on Main Street in Conway.
Burroughs and Collins Co. allowed Dr. Burroughs to use the building in return for Dr. Burroughs treating members of the company’s families without charge.
According to Dr. Proctor, Dr. Burroughs performed some of the earliest surgery done in Horry County.
“Miss Brittie Long, who is an R.N., and worked with Dr. Burroughs, said that she had appendicitis at the age of 13. Dr. Burroughs did an appendectomy and kept her in the hospital for three weeks and charged a total of $60,” wrote Dr. Proctor. “Since her family had no money, Dr. Burroughs accepted heater wood to burn in the stoves in the hospital rooms to keep them warm in return for his services.”
Miss Long said Dr. Burroughs performed the first Caesarean operation ever done in Horry County. Dr. Proctor said his research revealed that Dr. Burroughs studied all night prior to the operation, since it was his first Caesarean section as well.
According to the author of the article, Dr. Burroughs was a kind man who frequently bought presents for his patients.
“It was said he always prayed before doing an operation,” wrote Dr. Proctor.
A story told by Dr. Proctor shows that Dr. Burroughs could also be very determined.
“On a particular day, when he had started on a call in his Model T Ford, he came to a ditch that had been dug across the street,” wrote Dr. Proctor. “He was impatient of going another way so he decided to turn his car around, give it all the power he could, and jump the ditch. This was apparently accomplished successfully and he went on to his way to the amazement of all onlookers.”
Dr. Burroughs also trained nurses at Burroughs Hospital. He died in 1926 of a stroke.
