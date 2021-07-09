There was a time when I didn’t appreciate reruns. But today, since there are very few worthwhile shows on television, I find myself more and more enjoying reruns of the old westerns, Little House on the Prairie, Adam-12, and of course The Andy Griffith Show. So this week, I hope you won’t mind if I recycle a story I’ve used before, an old story from the Middle East. But I’m going to update it and make it local.
Steve and Fred work together in an office in Conway. One day, Steve took an early lunch to run to the store. As he loaded his cart, Steve noticed a strange looking character among the shoppers. As he looked closer, he realized that character was Death! Although taken aback, Steve saw there were a lot of shoppers in the store, so he felt he was safe.
In a few minutes, as he walked down the dairy aisle, Steve came face-to-face with death. Death looked surprised; he stared at Steve and seemed perplexed. But then walked on.
The way Death looked at him concerned Steve greatly. He felt a cold chill run up his spine and many thoughts raced through his mind. He decided he needed to get out of the store and away from Death. So, he checked out and hurried back to the office.
When Steve walked in, Fred saw that he was a ghostly shade of white and seemed to be shaking. Fred asked what was wrong and Steve explained his encounter with Death. Then Steve told Fred that he was going to leave early and get out of town. He thought he'd run down to Charleston for the weekend. And off he went.
On his way home, Fred also stopped by the store and as he entered, he saw Death exiting. Fred stopped Death and asked why he was looking so quizzically at his co-worker. Death responded, “I was just surprised to find him in Conway. You see, I have an appointment with him this evening in Charleston!”
This simple, yet profound story relates a very important truth. In Hebrews 9:27 we read these somber words: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” Since the fall of man in the Garden of Eden, death has been the destiny of every human. The ratio of people who live to those who will die is 1:1. Someone said that for all of us, the last item on our bucket list is to “kick it".
While there is only one way we get on this earth: sexual conception via a male and female and the birth process, there are a whole number of ways that we can leave this world. And none of us knows exactly when that time will come. But like the man in our story, we cannot escape death no matter how hard we want to or try to.
This past week we had a double funeral at our church. A father and son died on the same day, in different places and of different causes. Within five miles of my in-laws’ home in West Virginia, at least three people were killed in two traffic accidents in two days, in one it was a father and son. And no one in the fallen condo in Florida knew when they got up on that fateful day it would be their last. Disease, accident, crime, natural disaster…they happen each day and thousands die across the world each day.
The big issue is not death; we’re all going to die unless the Lord intervenes, as I believe He will one day. The real issue is where will we be that one second after this earthly body ceases to live. Because you see, the real us, that part of us that dwells in our “human tent” is everlasting. From conception, the soul and spirit of the human never ceases to exist. So, the big question is, where will you spend eternity?
The Bible clearly speaks of only two possibilities: for some, eternity will be “with the Lord” and with the redeemed of all the ages. For the rest, eternity will be “away from God” in a place the Bible calls a “lake of fire” and we often refer to as hell.
Heaven and hell are real places. They are eternal places. They are prepared places. And which of these will be our eternal abode is decided before we die. Once we pass through death, there is no longer any possibility to pass from eternal judgment to eternal rest. Our eternity is sealed on this side of the grave.
I have no fear of dying. While it isn’t something I look to do today, I know that is a possibility. But as an 11-year-old boy, back in 1963, I became “adopted” into God’s family and He sealed my reservation for eternity. I didn’t deserve it; I didn’t work for it. I simply trusted in the finished work of the Lord Jesus Christ, called on His name in faith believing and in repentance of sin became His child. You can do the same. The writer of Hebrews who told us that death is inevitable added in the next verse: “So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many…” That’s you and me.
You may not want to die; that’s not your choice. You will, one day. But you do not want to go to hell. I’ve heard people talk flippantly and callously about hell as though not afraid to go there. That shows how little they know. Albert Einstein said, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.” It is absolute stupidity to go into eternity without Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord.
So, on this July day, I’m asking you to examine yourself. Do you know absolutely and positively for sure that when you die (and you will) you will be “with the Lord”? I do. But if you don’t, you can today. In fact, the Bible tells us “today is the day of salvation” because like our friend Steve in the opening story, we have no way of knowing the time of our death.
How can you know? Because the Bible tells you. “These things have I written to you that believe on the name of the Son of God, that you may KNOW that you have eternal life…” (I John 5:13)
“He that believes on the Son has everlasting life; and he that believes not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abides on him.” (John 3:36)
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that hears My word and believes on Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation but is passed from death unto life.” (John 5:24)
“For by grace are you saved through faith; and it not of yourselves, it is a gift of God, not of works lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
The Philippian jailer said to Paul and Silas, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” And they replied, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved…” (Acts 16:30-21)
This is not a head knowledge or believing facts about Jesus. This is a heart realization of your sin and the finished work of Christ; it is accepting Christ as Savior and believing with all your heart that He, and He alone, can and will save you. This leads to repentance of sin, a new life in Christ, forgiveness and a home with the Lord. And when death comes to knock, you’ll realize that it in itself is a gift.
You don’t deserve eternal life. You can’t earn it. There are no works, either religious or philanthropic that can get you to heaven. You cannot be good enough. It’s all the work of Christ; we can’t take anything away from that and we don’t dare try to add anything to it. Just accept it. Don’t put it off. Accept the Lord Jesus today! He’s calling you!
A Day of Hope
The Seventh Annual A Day of Hope, will be held Aug. 7. If you know families with school-age children (K-12) in need of back-to-school supplies, please have them call (843) 438-3247 to set up an appointment to register (registration is mandatory).
There will be a volunteer meeting on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Contact Sheila at hopeinaday@gmail.com.
CAP’s Anniversary
CAP (Churches Assisting People) invites you to join in a community celebration of its 35th Anniversary of helping needy people in our area.
This will take place Sept. 18 from noon-4 p.m. at Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Plantation in Conway.
This is a free event to thank the churches and the community for their support and prayers for the past 35 years. (You must sign up on Eventbrite.)
There will be food, a petting zoo, corn maze, cakewalk, entertainment and a special guest. Don’t miss it. But also continue to support and pray for the ministry of CAP! Phone (843) 488-2277.
Praying and Helping!
Many things are starting to get back to “normal” after a year and a half of “pandemic life”. But two things are still necessary, necessary in good times and bad times…prayer and giving!
I Thessalonians 5:17 encourages God’s people to “Pray without ceasing.” Pray is vital at all times and in all places. Prayer is not trying to change God’s mind, but it is molding my mind and will to His.
Prayer is thanksgiving; prayer is intercessory; prayer is requesting what is needed for ourselves and others. And God hears the prayers of His people and answers them.
■ Continue to pray for our nation, for hatred and violence to end. Pray for our leaders (at all levels of government), first to come to Christ as Savior and Lord and then to rule according to God’s laws.
■ Pray for the church in America to stand strong and preach the entire Bible, not just the parts that people want to hear. Pray for repentance among God’s people; if revival is to come, it must begin there. And pray for the church universal and especially the persecuted church. The church is the only light in a dark world.
■ Pray for our schools, our homes and our families. As vicious and evil philosophies invade, educators and parents must stand up and teach children the truth.
■ Pray for the elderly, the sick, the infirmed and the needy. And pray for each other.
Then put feet to your prayers by giving to those who have needs for food, for the basics of life. The list of problems and difficulties is endless as are the needs. We cannot meet every need, but as the Lord leads, let us meet the ones that we can. Mother Tereas said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Everyone is invited to Family and Friends Day, VBS kickoff and VBS at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road, Loris.
Come out Sunday at 11 a.m. for the VBS kickoff and lunch. Bring the most family and/or friends and receive a prize. Then enjoy VBS July 12-16 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This year’s theme: “Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth about Jesus”.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. For information call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: The Deep Dive, questions and answers live-streamed; you may submit questions about God, the Bible, the Christian life, spiritual things and so on. All honest, respectful questions are welcome! Add your questions to the queue by submitting them to deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Then tune in to The Deep Dive on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Go to The Well By The Sea’s Facebook page and click “Like”. You will be notified when the show starts.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-Person Bible Study/Discussion Group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit”, on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
In-Person (or Zoom) Weekly Bereavement/Loss Support Group, every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-Person Hangout for Young Adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com for information.
■ The next New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held July 17 at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. and the distribution begins at 8 a.m.
Anyone who has an ID should bring it. Food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, one per household represented with a maximum of two per car. There is no cost. This is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Low Country Food Bank. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ The Socastee Pantry opened on June 1. This food pantry is located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ad Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The Pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Phone (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406 65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Note: Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing. According to the CDC, as of May 13, fully-vaccinated people can resume activities without a mask or distancing except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. For Temple Emanu-El’s New Vaccine Worship Guide please call (843) 449-5552. Masks if you choose.)
Fast of Tisha B’Av, Sunday July 18, 10 a.m.
Education classes are now on “Summer Vacation”.
Phone (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you everyone is invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
