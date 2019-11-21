This weekend our area has the unique opportunity of spending “an evening with Abby Johnson”, brought to us by Coastline Women’s Center.
Abby is the author of the book Unplanned that developed into the movie by the same name. She is the brave young woman, the former head of a Planned Parenthood “clinic” who witnessed firsthand the horror of abortion and shone the light on the lies of the abortion industry.
Abby was taken in by the “party line” that these clinics exist just to help women and she thought she was doing just that.
Until one day she was called on to assist in an abortion. She watched as one second a living child, a human being, was in the womb of the mother and a second later that little one was dead.
That awakened her to the truth that abortion kills children! And she began the fight to educate people to the facts and the truths of this industry that harms so many each year. In every abortion, a woman is harmed and a child is killed. There is no escaping that. And I believe with every ounce of my being that abortion is the great sin of America and the cause of most of our national ills.
That awakened her to the truth that abortion kills children! And she began the fight to educate people to the facts and the truths of this industry that harms so many each year. In every of America and the cause of most of our national ills.
I believe that because we see no harm in killing the most vulnerable of our citizens, our unborn children, then that callousness toward life translates into a belief that we can kill others: older children, spouses, classmates, neighbors, mentally and physically impaired, the elderly…anyone and everyone we do not feel is worthy of life.
And our courts and our governments have placed themselves on the throne of Almighty God to determine who indeed does have the right to decide when and where life should begin and end.
Recently I have received texts from two so-called “Presidential candidates” asking for support and my thoughts on the “issues”. For both I responded that I believe there is one and only one underlying important issue: life. I have no doubt that the economy, education, the climate, immigration, Medicare, nuclear arms and all the other issues are minimal compared to the issue of life because they all depend on one’s view of life.
If a candidate isn’t right on the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death, he or she cannot be right on anything else. If a candidate tells me he/she is pro-choice I respond: the choices are “dead baby or live baby, what is your choice?”
Abby Johnson chose “live baby”. Coastline Women’s Center daily chooses live baby. Grand Stand Citizens for Life choose live baby. I choose live baby and support adoption, helping mothers, giving aid and support and love. And I hope you do to.
Abby will be speaking Saturday at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30) at Christ United Church, Fantasy Harbor, Myrtle Beach. Tickets are still available and volunteer help is still needed. phone (843) 877-9653 or e-mail jeannieandcartersmith@gmail.com.
“Jesus walked upon the earth, on the shores of Galilee. He’d say to His disciples, ‘Let the little children come to Me’. I wonder if up in heaven, do you suppose we’ll see little children asking, ‘What was I supposed to be’?
“’What was I supposed to be? What were my eyes supposed to see? And why did I taste of death before I even drew a breath, or laid my head on my mother’s breast to sleep?
“Was I to be a prophet used in the ministry; a doctor who would find a cure for some terrible disease? Even if I’d been born imperfect, why couldn’t my parents see, that I’d have been made perfect when you came back for me? Oh Jesus, what was I supposed to be?’” (Ray Boltz, 1986)
OCC Drop-Off Locations
This week is OCC Shoebox drop off week! Keep filling those Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and pray for the child who will get each one. The small, inexpensive gifts to a child we may never meet this side of heaven, will touch the children more than you and I can ever know. I hope you’ve heard the story from someone who received a box! What a blessing! Drop-off times vary by church so be sure to call the church or contact person to check and see when they’ll be there.
Drop-off locations are: North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway; Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway; Carolina Forest Community Church, 1381 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach; Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach; North Strand Community Church, 2581 Mount Zion Road, Little River; Buck Creek Baptist Church, 11483 North S.C. 905, Longs; Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Ave., Garden City; Antioch Baptist Church, 2080 S.C 129, Galivants Ferry; Green Sea Baptist Church, 1241 Green Sea Road, Green Sea.
Proudly Pro-Life Weekend
As we continue to fight the good fight for the lives of our most helpless citizens, our unborn children, we salute and support the organizations that lead us, groups like South Carolina Citizens for Life and Grand Strand Citizens for Life.
SCCL will again sponsor a Proudly Pro-Life Weekend, Jan. 10-11, 2020, in Columbia.
On the 10th, attend the Proudly Pro-Life Dinner Theater featuring a one-act pro-life play entitled “Viable”. This will be held at Seawells, 1125 Rosewood Drive. Tickets are $45. Doors open and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., buffet is served at 5:45 p.m. and the program begins at 6:45 p.m.
(If you wish to stay overnight, contact Graduate Columbia, formerly the Inn at USC at (843) 779-7779. SCCL has a block of rooms at a special rate available through Jan. 2
On Saturday join the Stand Up For Life March and Rally. And on Jan. 15 there will be a press conference on the Heartbeat Bill.
Meanwhile, may we all pray that the holocaust of abortion will end soon!
Salvation Army needs you
The Salvation Army works 24/7/365 all around the world. At Christmas, there are a number of special ministries and you can help out.
We’ve all seen the familiar Red Kettles, manned by bell ringers, collecting donations throughout the community. You or your organization can help out by ringing that bell. This will take place beginning in November through Christmas Eve.
Angel Tree is designed to provide new clothing and toys for children in our community. The trees are decorated with “Angel tags” with a child’s name, age and gender, and you purchase gifts for that child. What a great holiday family activity! Adopt an angel!
Last year more than 1,200 children received toys and clothes through Angel Tree. This year, the need may well be 1,500. If you can’t do an Angel Tree child, perhaps you can help with a Toy Drive, collecting new toys for needy children.
Phone (843) 488-2769 or go online to www.tsahorry.org. And remember, need knows no season. Show the love of Christ to others all year long!
“I Believe” Fundraiser
The 13th Annual I Believe Children’s Holiday Fundraiser to support Help4Kids will be held Dec. 10 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club, Murrells Inlet. Tickets are $125 in advance, $150 day of; tickets include entry, entertainment, food, open bar. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com (searching “I Believe”).
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1109 SDA Church Lane, Loris invites you to Community Guest Day Saturday at 9:15 a.m. Lunch will follow the service. Phone (843) 756-2209.
■ The Music and Arts Ministry of First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., announces its 2019 Advent Concert schedule: Dec. 1, 8 and 15 at 4 p.m. in the Hut Chapel: Candlelight Advent Concerts with members of Long Bay Symphony; Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. Christmas Handbell Concert with Asbury Ringers and Voices in Bronze; Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. “Angels Say What?”, a children’s Christmas musical complete with set, props and wardrobe; Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Festival of Lessons and Carols with Chancel Choir, members of Long Bay Symphony, organ and handbells. All programs are free and offered as a gift to the community. You are welcome to attend!
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, will host the Allen Family Ministries, sharing God’s Word in music and song. This will be held Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. All are welcome. Phone (843) 756-3450.
■ One of the area’s most anticipated Christmas activities is back! Conway’s Maple Baptist Church, 4500 S.C. 65 will host its Eighth Annual Nativities’ Exhibition Dec. 6 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 8 from noon-4 p.m.
The exhibit of more than 200 local, national and international nativities is located inside with a few large sets and a live nativity outside. This amazing exhibition contains sets in various sizes, materials and interpretations, including professional artwork, originals by local artisans and antiques.
Costumes are provided on Saturday for a photo op at the live nativity stable. There will be a silent auction, and snacks and goodies available for purchase.
Papa John’s Pizza will be available on Friday after 5:30 p.m. and BBQ plates to go will be available Sunday from noon-1 p.m. Free admission; donations accepted. Phone (843) 365-3685 or go to www.maplebaptistchurch.com. (Personal note: I have visited this exhibition the past two or three years and have found this a wonderful and worthwhile activity. Join me this year!)
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E (across from HGTC) announces two upcoming events: On Dec. 7 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. enjoy the Christmas Cookie Sale. There will be old-fashion homemade cookies plus decorated, sprinkled and traditional cookies. Everything delicious! And homemade candies, too! Yum! Phone (843) 457-3547.
On Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. the church will serve a free dinner to the community. This meal is open to anyone who would like to attend! Phone (843) 347-4914.
■ Conway Christian School, 1200 Medlen Parkway, will host the annual Tip-off Basketball Classic Dec. 12-14. The first game will begin that Thursday at 4 p.m. In addition to the homestanding CCS Eagles, other participants include Aynor, Trinity Byrnes, Socastee, Clarendon Hall, Scotland Christian, New Life Christian, and Laurence Manning.
In addition to the games, Friday night will include a three-point shooting contest and slam-dunk contest. Phone (843) 365-2005.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St,. has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ On Thanksgiving Day, the Well by the Sea Church, 211 Forestbrook Road, is providing an absolutely free full-course homemade dinner for all who would like to come. Hungry? Alone? College student? First Responder? Unable to cook for yourself? Just want to get out? No need for hunger or loneliness this Thanksgiving Day! No RSVP; just come! More info? Phone the church office at (843) 236-8852 or Debbie Hamilton at (843) 733-2430. Or e-mail personalityprism@gmail.com. Help spread the word!
■ Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Lowcountry Food Back will have “Drive Thru Free Food Distribution” at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive Friday and again on Dec. 13 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
■ The Long Bay Symphony with members of the Carolina Master Chorale and the St. Augustine Choir presents Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. in Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Hwy. Admission is free with donation of book and snack for Freedom Readers, but tickets must be reserved in advance.
A second presentation will be given Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in All Saints Church, 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island. This is also free for a donation, but no reservations are needed. Phone (843) 448-8379 or go online to www.LongBaySymphony.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday and Hebrew School, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting canned goods and snack items to help both the Community Kitchen and Helping Hand. Place in the basket by the front door of the Rosen Center. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated. Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
And Save the Date: next Mahjong tournament will be on Dec. 13. And First Chanukah Light, Dec. 22.
■ On Dec. 7, Broadway at the Beach will have its annual Christmas Parade. At 12:45 p.m. you will want to be part of the Flash Mob for Christ. What is the purpose? To offer hope during the holidays.
This is sponsored by Seacoast Vineyard Church and Journeychurch of Myrtle Beach. There will be some practices and the dance will be available on Youtube to learn. Contact Kate Decker at decker@Iam4health.com or (732) 236-7917. All participants will need to sigh up and sign a waiver.
■ The Carolina Master Chorale will present Christmas and All That Brass at 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. S in North Myrtle Beach and at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 in Trinity Church, 3000 North Kings Hwy. Tickets will sell fast so don’t wait to get yours. Phone (843) 444-5774 or go to www.CarolinaMasterChorale.com.
■ Each evening from Dec. 22-30 at 5:15 p.m., you’re invited to gather at Valor Park in the Market Common for the Lighting of the Menorah.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
