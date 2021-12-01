Folks in North Myrtle Beach like to claim the state dance, The Shag, originated in dance halls there.

The late Belle Miller Spivey Hood might beg to disagree.

Her grandfather, D.A. Spivey of Conway, built a pavilion near Withers Swash just before World War II.

“The pavilion was a large structure, with benches built around the walls for resting and quarters upstairs for lifeguards to live in for the summer season,” recalled Mrs. Hood, in a memoir she wrote for the Horry County Historical Society.

“In the 40s the “Big Apple” with its large circle of dancers progressed to the “Little Apple”, then to the “Jitterbug”, and finally in the 50s to the state dance of South Carolina, “The Shag”. Spivey’s Pavilion was known the length of the Atlantic Seaboard as the home of the “Shag” and many a romance was begun on the dance floor there.”

Although few people remember Spivey Beach, it stretched from First Avenue South and ran for about a mile to 17th Avenue South.

D. A. Spivey, owner of Horry Land & Improvement Co., purchased the property in the late 1920s.

Mrs. Hood recalled that Withers Swash came in just south of Third Avenue but its course changed with the tides and the seasons.

“This was a grand place for fishing, crabbing, shrimping and learning to swim,” she wrote.

When D.A. Spivey bought the stretch of beach, the only beach front structure was Joe Sarkis’ fish shack. Sarkis supplied much of the fish eaten in Conway and this is where his boats landed.

Mrs. Hood said the mouth of Withers Swash wandered up and down the beach until the entrance was dug out and boarded up on the sides to keep the channel in one place.

As the beach grew in popularity, D. A. Spivey used the lumber from a warehouse he owned in Aynor to build the Spivey Pavilion.

He also built one of the first private resort houses on Spivey’s Beach.

It was a wooden structure of about 10 rooms and it was placed about where the Swamp Fox roller coaster is located.