The rebound for tourism in South Carolina, and more specifically the Grand Strand, is nothing short of spectacular.

2019 was a great year.

For obvious reasons, 2020 was disasterous.

Surprisingly, 2021 has become a record-setting year at times and there’s still a few weeks left before it ends.

Duane Parrish, director of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, delivered an upbeat message when he recently spoke to the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association.

“If you had asked me at the beginning of the year how I thought 2021 would be, I thought it would be somewhat of a catchup year but nowhere close to being back to normal,”Parrish said. “This may be a record year for tourism.”

Two years ago, South Carolina tourism set new records, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt in 2020.

The news Parrish shared with the local hospitality industry showed a complete reversal of fortune.

For example, in 2020 the Grand Strand lost $1.8 billion in domestic visitor spending, a 34.6% decrease compared to 2019.

This past summer, hotel occupancy along the Grand Strand grew 41.4% compared to the same time period in 2020.

Not only that, more rooms were rented locally this year than in 2019 during the months of June and July.

Demand increased so much this summer that average room rates jumped considerably.

The average rate two years ago prior to the pandemic was about $143 per night. Compare that to an average nightly rate of $173 in 2021.

It’s also interesting to note that air traffic into Myrtle Beach International Airport also saw a significant gain.

Nearly 275,000 people flew into MYR in July of 2021. In contrast, 185,000 people flew here in 2019, a record year at that time.

Parrish also observed that tourism in South Carolina outperformed neighboring states in 2021. In fact, South Carolina outpaced Florida in April, May and June this year, an amazing statistic.