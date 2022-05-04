In the early 1900s, Main Street in Conway was a sandy path. Grass and weeds were plentiful. Cows, hogs, and goats roamed the streets at will.

Those were some of the memories Paul Quattlebaum, the man who electrified Conway, recalled in 1954, shortly before his death.

The speech, reprinted in the 1990 edition of the Independent Republic of Horry, sheds light on what life was like in Conway during his childhood.

Quattlebaum recalled that Conway, formerly called Conwayborough or “The Borough” for short, was divided by a large gulley.

“Conway was definitely in two parts—Downtown, and Over the Gulley,” said Quattlebaum.

The Gulley Branch was once an impenetrable mire, rising west of Burroughs Street and draining in an easterly direction along Eighth Avenue to Kingston Lake.

In earlier days there was a wooden bridge used to cross the gulley.

Quattlebaum recalled that Ninth Avenue was a sandy road. Three roads converged at Ninth Avenue and it was there that the Burroughs and Collins Co. built its two-story, wood-frame headquarters.

The company did a large turpentine business over the county and nearby stables were used to accommodate the many turpentine wagons.

“Two, four or six mules drew these wagons,” said Quattlebaum. “On Elm Street between the store and the Gulley Branch, stood one of the many turpentine stills of the company.”

During his childhood, Third Avenue was known as the “New Road,” and it connected Conway to Georgetown.

In the early 1900s steamboats connected Conway to the outide world via the Waccamaw River.

“To speak of Downtown, one must tell the romance of the steamboats,” said Quattlebaum. “The blast of the boat’s whistle down the river and the cry, “the boat is coming,” brought many spectators to the wharf.”

About the same time as Quattlebaum’s birth, the first railroad train reached Conway and traveled down Main Street.

“The railroad ties and rails were above the level of the street. At each street crossing a wooden bridge was necessary to enable teams to cross the trace. A turntable, located just south of Sixth Avenue, served to turn the engine around,” he said.