Could pirate treasure be buried at Little River?
Possibly.
Pirates like the infamous Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, are known to have frequented Little River and folklore has it that the pirate hid some of his loot there.
In the early colonial days, Great Brittain, Spain and France were fighting and each had privateers who preyed on the shipping of the other.
When peace came, the pirates kept up their trade.
The late E.R. McIver, writing in the Independent Republic Quarterly, said about 2,000 pirates operated off the coast of the Carolinas including Captain Kidd, Anne Bonney and Blackbeard.
“Legend has it that pirates’ gold is buried in the Little River inlet,” he wrote.
The villagers certainly had ties to the pirates and gave them shelter.
Historian Catherine Lewis credited the popularity of Little River for smuggling to geography.
“The coast, laced with islands and inlets, lent itself to the purposes of pirates and others who sought concealment and secrecy. It was easy to lose pursuers among the sounds and creeks. Little River itself is short, tidal and flows north to the ocean. Off it are Dunn Sound and other tidal creeks which wind around and behind barrier islands,” she wrote.
Murrells Inlet and Georgetown’s Winyah Bay were also hangouts for pirates.
But it wasn’t just pirates who sought shelter here.
During the Civil War blockade runners used the inlets and twisty creeks to bring contraband in and out of the area.
Admiral John Dahlgren made several raids on Murrells Inlet, the first time sinking an English vessel and shelling four others. On another occasion, five ships were sunk during a raid.
Federal troops also destroyed a major salt works in Little River.
During prohibition, the spiderwork network of waterways became popular with bootleggers.
“During prohibition Canadian whiskey found its way into our waters,” wrote McIver. “I remember a guide I had duck hunting telling me how he used to help unload the boats of whiskey and how he would throw a case overboard occasionally to be retrieved later.”
The product of choice in the early 1980s was marijuana and hashish and cocaine.
Operation Jackpot was a federal drug task force based in South Carolina that captured and convicted more than 100 marijuana smugglers from 1983 to 1986 during President Ronald Reagan's War on Drugs.
Marijuana kingpins Barry Foy, from Billinge and Les Riley, known as the “gentlemen smugglers”, stood accused of smuggling 347,000 pounds of marijuana and 130,000 pounds of hashish into the United States.
A number of local residents werealso caught up in the dragnet.
Georgetown, Little River and Conway were among the dropoff points.
Reports of drug smuggling persist to this day.
