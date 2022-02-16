Long before the advent of the internet, households across the nation waited anxiously each year for the Sears catalog.
Almost anything under the sun could be found in the mail order catalog including, for a while, a house!
Sears began selling ready to assemble homes in 1909 and one of those homes is still standing in Conway.
In 1922, Dewitt Forehand, a mail carrier on the Atlantic Coast Line, moved to Conway.
When he and his wife Nina got their Sears catalog, they learned they could buy “The Elsmore,” a bungalow that offered refinement and comfort, for $2,266.
They purchased property on Oak Street in Conway and anxiously awaited the arrival of their mail order home.
When it arrived, they learned that all of the lumber was cut to size. The order included nine-paned windows with heavy window weights, plumbing, siding, roofing and even electrical wiring.
Also included were kitchen cabinets, bricks, nails and even a mirror to put over the living room mantel.
A detailed instruction book came with the delivery.
Mrs. Forehand’s father and A.B. Garren, both expert carpenters and cabinetmakers, set to work.
Because a mail order home was a novelty, hardly a day went by without curious onlookers visiting the site.
According to Annette Reesor, who wrote an article for the Independent Republic Quarterly about the house, Mrs. Forehand grew apprehensive when the foundation was laid.
However, she soon came to realize there was plenty of space for her family, which included children Ronald, Elva, Nita, Norwood and Doris Forehand.
As the family grew, a couple of additions were built and the attic was converted into living space. Nita married Gene Sparks, a former postmaster of Conway, and they raised their family in the Sears home on Oak Street.
After the death of Gene in 2018 and his wife two years later, their children decided to restore the house to its original condition.
Daughter Renee Sparks Defalco, her husband and her siblings have taken great pains to preserve as much of the mail order home as possible.
The original nine-panel windows remain. The push-button electrical switches were saved and will be reused as will some of the original hardware.
Other than some foundation issues, which have been corrected, the century-old house is in remarkably good condition.
It’s been nearly 100 years since Dewitt Forehand first thumbed through the Sears catalog of ready to assemble houses.
But the home under renovation gives evidence of the far-sightedness of Forehand who ordered from Sears a home for his young wife and children.
As far as is know, it is the only one of its kind in Conway.
Sears stopped selling mail order homes in 1940.
