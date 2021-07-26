Happy hour on July 16 was a hit. Karaoke was led by one of our residents, DJ Paul, and was enjoyed by all. We also have some amazing singers here and enjoyed Tammy and Frank to name a few. Frank also celebrated a birthday, so happy birthday Frank. Keep watching TownSq to find out when Paul will be back.
The event committee announces No Cook Wednesdays. This will be the last Wednesday of each month. We will have a couple of food trucks and dessert trucks. The first date is July 28 featuring our resident food truck, Beach Monkey, as well as Gnosh Pit. Angelo’s Ices will also be back. Future dates are Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. This is in addition to the happy hours on the first and third Fridays of each month.
Do you see a yard to nominate for “yard of the month” in August? Please email the events committee the properties you think should be recognized for this award (EventsCommittee@waterfordmb.com).
There will be a National Night Out hosted by volunteers of the community on Aug. 3 from 7-9 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. What is National Night Out? It is the opportunity to show the police and firefighters how we support and appreciate what they do for us. The National Night Out (NNO) is a way to show and teach our children why and how our police and firefighters are here to protect us. Police and firefighters also want your support to protect yourself. They are willing to share their knowledge of how to be proactive in your safety. Come out and meet the women and men who serve and protect us. If you would like to learn more or help with this event, call Randy Stroup at 843-655-3490 or email randystroup@yahoo.com. The Carolina Forest Civic Association will be there to meet all. Come visit our table and meet members of the board of directors. The CFCA is not having a monthly meeting in August.
A Day of Hope: Just a reminder that the Miles and the Wynn families will be collecting household items for A Day of Hope on July 24, starting at 9:30 a.m. Please leave items by your mailbox for pickup. This is a very worthwhile ministry for children in our area to receive backpacks full of school supplies, sneakers, socks, haircut coupons and household supplies. All families are assessed for need. Supply lists will be placed in your mailboxes this weekend. Supply list: sealed roll of paper towels, two-quart laundry detergent, regular sized toothpaste, 2.6-ounce deodorant, 12-24-ounce shampoo, 4-pack wrapped toilet paper, 20-24-ounce liquid dish detergent, 2-5-pack toothbrushes, two full-size sealed bars of soap, 12-24-ounce conditioner.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
Recent BOD meeting minutes and financials have been updated to TownSq.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 or 843-237-9551.
Those lines are manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries about items such as pool passes, waivers or payments will be addressed during normal business hours. If you do not have the TownSq application, you can email Waccamaw Management at info@waccamawmanagement.com. All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are on the TownSq application. Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
