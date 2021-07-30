The drive for A Day of Hope was a huge success. Thank you to Donna and Keith Wynn and Jackie and Elwin Miles for coordinating such a great event.
Donna said the cars were overloaded with donations and they send a great big thank you to all who participated in the donations. This is a very worthwhile ministry for children in our area to receive backpacks full of school supplies, sneakers, socks, haircut coupons and household supplies.
All families are assessed for need. A Day of Hope (K-12) is scheduled for Aug. 7. Families must be registered. Call and register your children at 843-438-3247. Additional info is available at myhorrynews.com.
There will be a National Night Out event hosted by volunteers of the community on Aug. 3 from 7-9 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. What is National Night Out? It is the opportunity to show police and firefighters how we support and appreciate what they do for us. The National Night Out (NNO) is a way to show and teach our children why and how our police and firefighters are here to protect us. Police and firefighters also want your support to protect yourself.
They are willing to share their knowledge of how to be proactive in your safety. Come out and meet the women and men who serve and protect us. If you would like to learn more or help with this event, call Randy Stroup at 843-655-3490 or email randystroup@yahoo. com. The Carolina Forest Civic Association will be there to meet all. Come visit our table and meet members of the board of directors.
Waterford’s next happy hour is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Please come on down and meet your friends and neighbors. Remember, no glass bottles are allowed in the amenities center. Do you see a yard to nominate for September? Please email the events committee the properties you think should be recognized for this award (EventsCommittee@waterfordmb.com).
The Carolina Forest Civic Association will not be meeting in August. Mark your calendars for Sept. 15 when Horry County police will be our speakers. Our membership drive is underway and the website accepts credit cards.
Be safe and well for the rest of the summer.
Nominations open in October for the board of directors seats at our Nov. 17 annual meeting. Membership must be paid in full prior to Sept. 17 to be able to vote. Check out www.cf-ca.org.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Recent BOD meeting minutes and financials have been updated to TownSq.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 or 843-237-9551.Those lines are manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues.
Standard homeowner inquiries about items such as pool passes, waivers or payments will be addressed during normal business hours. If you do not have the TownSq application, you can email info@waccamawmanagement.com. All concerns will remain confidential. Updates on activities, policies and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) is on the TownSq application.
Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb @aol.com.
