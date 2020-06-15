Emotions in South Carolina are high in the wake of George Floyd's murder by police officers, and one of the major demands by protestors is access to police body camera recordings.
Access to body cameras is a right the S.C. Press Association has fought for over the years… and we have lost.
The law enforcement lobby has claimed it would bring about invasion of privacy problems, and they were successful in having body cam videos exempted entirely from the FOIA.
That needs to change.
And the current outrage at police misconduct can be a catalyst for this change.
I have asked SCPA Attorney Taylor Smith to draft language removing the body cam exemption from the FOIA.
We also want the proposed bill to require police to wear and activate the cameras when confronting citizens.
When the time comes, we hope all S.C. journalists will review the bill, write about it and urge their local senators and representatives to sign on as sponsors.
We only know about Floyd’s murder because of a citizen video. We only knew of the shooting death of Walter Scott in North Charleston because of a citizen video. The list is long.
It is time.
Bill Rogers is the executive director of the South Carolina Press Association.
