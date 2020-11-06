Dear friends, last week we talked about why it is that we desire peace and happiness in our lives, but often choose and act in ways that bring not peace and happiness, but sorrow, conflict, and remorse.
The answer to this question can be found in the first pages of the Holy Bible. As Christians, we believe that God created us in His own image and likeness, to show forth His glory and goodness, and to be stewards of His creation. Male and female He created us, and our first parents were called Adam and Eve.
But soon there was trouble in paradise. Tempted by the serpent, Adam and Eve ate the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, the one thing God had forbidden them to do. And so, their eyes were opened to the possibilities of evil. By their Original Sin, Adam and Eve wounded the righteous and holy nature God had given them. And we, their sons and daughters, have inherited this wounded nature.
But God did not abandon us when we fell into sin. In order to heal our wounds and even elevate us above our original state to the dignity of the children of God, He sent his Only Begotten Son into the world, Who is Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ.
When we believe in our hearts and profess with our lips that this Jesus is Lord, and when we are born again by water and the Holy Spirit, we are cleansed of Original Sin, and set free for lives of righteousness and peace.
So, if we want true and lasting peace and happiness in our lives, we must know Jesus and accept Him as Lord, receive His baptism for the forgiveness of sins and follow Him as his disciples.
However, even after we accept Jesus as Lord and Savior, even after we are baptized, certain consequences of sin remain in us, such as illness, suffering, death and the tendency to sin. This continuing tendency to sin is what Christian tradition calls concupiscence, a weakness of our wounded nature that inclines us away from grace and toward sin.
St. Paul describes the experience of concupiscence in his letter to the Romans: “I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate... So, then it is no longer I that do it, but sin which dwells within me.”
So, how do we deal with concupiscence? How do we learn to sin less and choose grace more? By uprooting our habits of sin, which are called vices, and cultivating habits of grace, which are called virtues.
To help us do this, we need to know the seven deadly sins and the seven heavenly virtues.
The seven deadly sins are pride, greed, envy, anger, lust, gluttony, and sloth. We call these sins deadly because they easily become vices. When sin becomes habitual, it dulls our conscience and clouds our judgment, so that we are less and less capable of recognizing good and evil, less and less capable of living according to sanctifying grace, more and more trapped in the rut of sin.
The seven heavenly virtues we use to combat these deadly sins are humility, generosity, kindness, forgiveness, chastity, temperance, and diligence.
Pride is the unchecked love of the self, especially a belief that my talents and successes are due to me alone. Pride exalts the self as an object of worship and displaces God. To combat the sin of pride, we need the virtue of humility. Pride begets boasting and selfishness; humility brings forth gratitude and the desire to share our talents and gifts with others.
Greed is the disordered love of earthly possessions, and sees money and possessions as ends in themselves. Greed draws our gaze away from heavenly things and toward the things of the world. To combat the sin of greed, we need the virtue of generosity. A greedy person is a hoarder, always taking and storing away; a generous person is capable of freely giving to others, especially to the poor and needy.
Envy is the resentment of another’s good fortune or blessings. To combat envy, we need the virtue of kindness, which helps us to rejoice not only for our own blessings, but for the gifts and blessings of others as well.
Anger is the extreme expression of hostility and the desire for vengeance. To combat anger, we need forgiveness.
When anger causes us to dwell on trespasses against us, whether real or imagined, forgiveness helps us to let go of hatred and vengeance, so that we might have peace.
Lust is the disordered desire for or enjoyment of sexual pleasure, especially when this pleasure is sought for itself alone. To combat lust, we need the virtue of chastity. Chastity is the proper integration of our sexual desires within the whole of our person, body and spirit. A chaste person has not repressed sexual desire, but by God’s grace has mastered it, so that it does not overwhelm and dominate him.
Gluttony is the overconsumption of food and drink. While it is not a sin to enjoy a wonderful meal, to habitually overindulge in food and drink to the point that we become sick is self-destructive and wastes that which could be shared with the poor. To combat gluttony, we need the virtue of temperance. Temperance helps us to control our bodily desires so that we are thankful for and satisfied by what is sufficient.
And sloth is the aversion to work, either physical or spiritual. Sloth wants nothing but rest for the self and expects to benefit from the work of others. To combat sloth, we need diligence.
Diligence, born of fortitude, is the ability to remain focused, day after day, on the physical, mental and spiritual work that is necessary for us to live in security, peace, and holiness.
Dear friends, it is my sincere prayer for you that you may learn to live out God’s grace in your life by practicing these seven heavenly virtues, so that you will have peace and happiness in your own life, and be a blessing to your family and community.
Father Roger Morgan is pastor of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3501 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. He can be reached at 843-448-5930.
