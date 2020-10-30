Do you desire happiness and peace for yourself and your friends and family? Of course! Who would answer otherwise? We are made by God for peace and flourishing and love, and we all recognize these as our most fundamental desires.
But strangely, even though we all desire these things, our world seems often to be in short supply of peace and happiness, and glutted with disorder, conflict and sorrow.
Why should this be? Why should it be that everyone wants peace and happiness, and yet, by our own words and actions, we bring about conflict and sadness?
To understand this, we must understand the Christian notion of the human person.
As Christians we believe that God is the creator of the universe, of heaven and earth, of all things, visible and invisible. And at the very center of creation stands the human person. Why at the center? Because the human heart is the place where the invisible and visible worlds meet. Our first parents, Adam and Eve, were created by God as body and spirit, the clay of the earth animated by the breath of God, as we learn in the opening chapters of Genesis. And we are their children, the inheritors of their nature.
The human person is a unity of material body with the animating principle of soul and spirit and reason. We are both material and immaterial, flesh and spirit, animal and angel. This is the basic Christian understanding of the human person.
But there is a problem. Because of the fall of our first parents, who, tempted by the serpent, disobeyed God’s command in the Garden of Eden, the human nature we have inherited from them is wounded, so that our desires of both body and soul are disordered, and we struggle to understand and control them.
This is the reality we call Original Sin, and it makes our lives a struggle.
We all experience this struggle on a daily basis. Take food for an example. Most of us take great pleasure and consolation from food; it satisfies both body and spirit. But, if we fail to control our appetites and overindulge, we become sick.
If we do so habitually, that is, if we become gluttons, we can do great damage to our body and spirit, with obesity and all its attendant illnesses coupled with feelings of shame and helplessness that we cannot control ourselves.
And this same pattern holds true for all our needs and desires. When we are confused and overwhelmed by our appetites and emotions and desires, even for the good things of the world, we act out in ways that harm ourselves and others, in ways that are displeasing to God.
This kind of destructive behavior is the fruit of Original Sin, and such behaviors are particular sins.
So, here is the answer to our original question. Why is it that we desire health and peace and happiness, and yet so often by our own words and actions bring about sickness and anger, sadness and conflict?
Because we are sinners. We have fallen from God’s grace, and we are in desperate need of reconciliation with Him if we are to have happiness and peace.
But there is hope! We also believe that God so loved the world that He did not abandon us when we fell into sin, but rather, in order to restore us and even elevate us above our original state to the dignity of the children of God, He sent his Only Begotten Son into the world, who took on human form in the womb of the Virgin Mary, was born in Bethlehem, and was named Jesus. This Jesus was both fully God and fully Man, and was like us in all things but sin.
By His life, death, and resurrection, the Sinless One for the sake of sinners, we have been reconciled to God, and can now approach Him as sons and daughters, confident in receiving His mercy, forgiveness, grace, and love. So, even though we are sinners, there is hope.
Dear friends, if we want to live in peace and prosperity, with health and flourishing for ourselves, our families, and our communities, the first thing we must do is recognize these fundamental truths about the nature of the human person taught by Christian tradition and order our lives accordingly.
We are created by God as body and soul, flesh and spirit. We have both material and spiritual desires, and both must be met if we are to know peace and happiness. But, because of sin, our desires of heart and body are disordered, and we are overwhelmed by them.
In order to overcome the disorder of sin so that all the desires of my body and soul may be truly and fully met, we need the grace of God. And that grace is abundantly given to all who call upon God in the name of His Only Begotten Son, Christ Jesus, the Lord.
Father Roger Morgan is pastor of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3501 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. He can be reached at 843-448-5930.
