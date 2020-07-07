Mark wrote his gospel using three ‘God sightings,’ or theophanies to mark off the two halves of the account of the life and ministry of Jesus.
In my last contribution to this column, “In Christ,” I invited the reader imaginatively to enter into Jesus’ baptism. The baptism, the first of the three theophanies, tells how Jesus experienced both the presence and infilling of the Holy Spirit and the Father’s presence and potent affirmation, “You are My beloved Son; in You I am well-pleased.”
From that moment, Mark’s account becomes a high adrenaline, teeth-rattling, boulder-strewn, white-water adventure of the Spirit-filled Jesus meeting and defeating every enemy of the abundant life of never-ending blessing envision by God for His people, Israel. In rapid succession, Christ the Victor’s touch cleanses and restores, comforts and mends all manner of illnesses and injuries, chronic ailments and broken lives. Sins are forgiven, the cold fingers of paralysis release their grip, bellies are filled with bread, storms stilled by a word, and Jesus’ feet find paths upon the waves. Marvel upon marvel, wonder chasing wonder. Pain relieved, guilt assuaged, homes restored, and the dead enlivened and returned to loved ones. The sights and sounds, the smells and sensations of God’s undoing of the curse of sin and death rush past the reader. Until.
Until Simon Peter finally understands. All the evidence, each episode of Mark’s cascading torrent points to Jesus’ identity. Jesus sets Simon up with a question, “Who do you say I am?” A light goes on, Simon Peter declares, “You are the Messiah, the Christ, the Anointed One, the Prophet and King of Israel.”
The turbulent, jarring, and amazing deluge, the display of divine power through Jesus in the first half of Mark eases into the gentle meanderings of a coastal river, a few miracles and lots of teaching about discipleship, servanthood, and cross-bearing. Once He is known as prophet of God and King of Israel, Jesus makes a simple announcement that He would be arrested, rejected by the leaders of Israel, unjustly tried, tortured, crucified, killed, buried, and raised on the third day.
In the second half of Mark, this message of suffering, death and resurrection all but replaces the depictions of signs and wonders. Mark concludes his gospel by leading his readers through these events as Jesus experiences every bit of what He predicted.
With Jesus’ first announcement made, He ascends a great mountain for the second God sighting, the theophany of the Transfiguration, thus ending the first half of Mark, an account that remarkably resonates with the first half of our lives.
Like Jesus’ actions, in our first half, we gain power and walk in strength. We deploy our capabilities – physical and intellectual – to launch and to build careers, to forge intimate relationships and to raise families. We solve problems, accumulate wealth, acquire skills, and chase dreams. And we are invincible, at least we believe so. In Mark 1-9, Jesus is Christ the Victor, and in our young adult days, we are the heroes of our own stories.
While there remains much truth at which to marvel and golden nuggets of wisdom to discover by using Christ the Victor as a formative metaphor for thinking more deeply about Jesus, an important aspect of Jesus’ ministry is somewhat obscured by the image of the wonderworking carpenter from Nazareth. Seeing the gospel of Mark as a white-water rafting expedition on the rapids of miracles makes indistinct an important event, a correction of the distortion, Jesus’ correction of Simon Peter’s understanding of His messianic identity.
Nearly every Israelite in Jesus’ day longed for, pleaded for, prayed for, looked earnestly for signs of and sought out the promised deliverer, a king to shatter the iron grip of the Roman oppressors and to reconquer all the lands for the Great Mediterranean Sea to the Persian Gulf, to restore the wealth and prestige of the kingdom David built, a true Jewish empire. What Simon Peter’s eyes beheld and ears heard was ample evidence that Jesus was such a king, such a deliverer. With one word, He stilled a tempest on the sea. He walked on waves. He fed thousands from a handful of loaves. He raised the dead, a particularly helpful talent for a commander of armies at war. He healed every injury. As Peter considered all this, he was primed to declare, “You are the Christ, the Messiah,” by which he meant, “You are the Deliverer; You are the Empire Builder.”
Are you wondering how I can make such a claim about what Simon meant? Who am I to look into his heart and know what he intended by his confession? Let’s look closely at what happened next. Jesus began to teach His disciples that He must suffer many things and be rejected by the leaders of Israel, and be killed and after three days rise again.
Jesus brings clarity to Peter’s declaration. He offers a very different vision of the Messiah’s task. As He speaks, Simon can see the faces of the other disciples. Jesus’ strange talk about suffering, rejection, and death, and even weirder words about being raised from the dead, caused eyebrows to rise and darkened faces with consternation. Jesus was losing His audience. Before the others could distance themselves from these babblings and before the messianic hope aflame in their hearts be extinguished, he takes Jesus aside and scolds Him.
Jesus, in turn, corrects Simon, “Get behind Me, Satan! You do not have in mind the purposes of God, but human purposes.” He adds instruction to the correction, “If you want to pattern your life after Mine, deny yourself, take up your cross, and follow Me.” He tells them all that disciples must lose their lives.
Adhering to Jesus’ words about the Cross, about His suffering and death, about a vulnerable God becomes the disciples’ cross. And only by dying to a vision of glory are we set free.
Sometimes we believe that muscular Christianity, miracle-working, demon-stomping, disease defeating, a kind of faith-on-steroids would be a true reflection of the ministry of Jesus – and it would be. That said, Jesus Himself outlines the path of true discipleship, a road that ends us, kills us, transforms us into living sacrifices. Jesus calls His own to a life of abandonment of everything into His loving hands. This is the lesson for the second half of life. Like Jesus who echoed time and again throughout the second half of Mark His prediction of sufferings, death and resurrection awaiting Him, Christians in the second half keep returning to the Cross, offering again the losses suffered along life’s way.
In the second half, the Christian discovers that greatness in the kingdom diminishes her prestige, that the fire of suffering purifies his heart, that relationships while challenging are the place of the cross and the empty tomb, that the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve and He is our model.
Not raw power, but love reflects best Jesus’ life and ministry. Like Jesus in the second half of Mark, the second half of life becomes the offering into God’s loving hands every strength acquired and stewarded in the first half, every skill, every relationship, every dollar, until at the last, we give Him all.
Rev. Dr. Henry Andrew Corcoran, M.Div., Ph.D. can be reached at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 Highway 501 E., Conway, by phone at 843-397-4914 or by email at hank.corcoran@ gmail.com.
