Visitors to Charleston who take a history tour are often told of the terrible earthquake that devasted the city in 1886. That same earthquake also struck fear in Horry County.
Noah W. Cooper was teaching school at Pineville, a small community near Cool Springs. He wrote an account of the earthquake that appeared in a 1968 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Cooper wrote that on the night of Aug. 31, 1886 he was awakened about 10 p.m. by a terrible noise.
“The house seemed to be breaking up. It was cracking and twisting and moving up and down,” he wrote. “The noise sounded like the earth bellowing in mighty pain.”
He and others in the house rushed to the front porch in the night clothes and another great roar like thunder underground made them shiver in fright.
“The oaks in the yard were swing back and forth although there was no wind,” he recalled. “I feared that the earth would open up and swallow us. We huddled together until the great roar subsided.”
Knowing that the phenomenon was an earthquake, Cooper ran back into the house and dressed. All the time tremors continued to shake the ground.
When he came back outside, he could hear folks nearby crying and shouting and praying.
“I never heard such agony and earnest pleas to Heaven,” wrote Cooper.
He found one woman on her knees.
“Oh, Mr. Cooper the world is coming to an end,” she cried. “God is disgusted with the wickedness of the people. I am not afraid. I am ready to go and I expect the world to be ended before daylight. I’m going home. Glory to God! Hallelujah!”
The next day Cooper went to his school house not expecting many students to attend. He was astonished to find a large crowd there asking for him to explain what had happened. He was explaining that earthquakes were a common occurrence throughout the world when another roar like thunder came from underground.
“The little schoolhouse rattled. The chimney was thrown down. Ink bottles were thrown off the table,” he recalled. “A field of cotton nearby waved and moved up and down as if it were on a boat in a storm at sea.”
More cries and prayers filled the air.
Cooper said tremors continued with more or less violence for more than a month.
The next day, Cooper said reports came that Charleston had been destroyed by a tidal wave.
“I learned later that the shocks had so twisted the railroad tracks that the trains could not run. Telegraph wires had been thrown down. Horry had no news of the outside world for several day. Travelers cam in buggies at last and brought the news that a few had been killed in Charleston by falling walls of brick house and several had been injured.”
The Independent Republic Quarterly can be read online by visiting www.digitalcommons.coastal.edu
