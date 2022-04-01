As a young man, I would often explore the pages of my Bible, underlining, starring, and circling verses I found important or encouraging. From time to time, I would list those verses out on the blank pages just inside the back cover. Looking back, I believe my goal was to create an arsenal to fend off anxiety, fear, and frustration; to prepare my heart in a simple and imperfect way for my daily battle against sin and my own broken self. I failed frequently, finding myself turning again and again to the solace of Scripture.
Reading the Scriptures has always proven a refuge in my life. Holding that every word has been literally “breathed-out,” or inspired by God himself (2 Timothy 3:16), I have consistently found the texts to be life-giving. That is, until I got to the end. When I saw the daunting heading, Revelation, looming on the horizon, I began to grow nervous, sometimes even guilty for feeling fearful. It was as if there was an imaginary sign for a U-turn at the end of Jude, a looped exit ramp sending me back to the beginning. I gladly took it every single time.
Revelation was difficult, disturbing, and, at times, distressful. I struggled with the symbols and imagery. It could be frightening, making me question like the disciples did, “Lord, when will these things happen?” only to find that there was still no definite answer. With all the unknowns and swirling questions, my restless heart was faced with reality: I understood neither the purpose of the book nor the plot.
This past Sunday, our church began the arduous task of doing what I often neglected to do as a young man: study Revelation. Undoubtedly, this undertaking stirred some of those old familiar feelings in the pit of my stomach though I have read Revelation several times in adulthood. My mind reeled with the same questions I had considered decades ago: When will this all take place? Are we seeing some of these things now? What realities do these symbols point to? Why is this book in the Bible? Perhaps your mind follows a similar circuit when you think of the last days with the looming judgment and blessing they hold.
By God’s grace, this past week I was reminded all over again of the reason that we have the book of Revelation. It is not a perfectly linear timeline depicting events in clear, twenty-first century terms. It is not a message that everyone gets to go to Heaven and justice is swept under the divine rug. It is not a story or parable that has no objective reality to it, a fairytale to help people who are living right and scare people who are living wrong into becoming people who live right. So why do we have Revelation? What is the point and purpose for John’s final canonical penmanship?
Revelation is all about hope because Revelation is all about Jesus. It is a letter regarding what has been, what was in John’s historical moment, and what will yet be (Revelation 1:19). It is an epistle of encouragement to those amid persecution and pressure. It is a sobering message of judgment for those outside of Christ, those who have rejected the gospel of God’s grace that comes by faith in Jesus. It is a preview of paradise for those who have received the gospel and come to God on his terms. In all these things, the message of Revelation centers on the person and work of Jesus Christ.
Friend, I do not know if you have studied Revelation, though I invite and encourage you to do so. I have no clue whether or not you have considered the late eschatological hour at which I write this, and you read it, the nearness of Christ’s return, the closeness of judgment and blessing. However, perhaps the sweetest reality that I have learned is this: Revelation is a message of invitation from Jesus to sinners and strugglers like us. In the last chapter, John records Jesus’ final invitation when he writes, “The Spirit and the bride say, ‘Come!’ And let the one who hears say, ‘Come!’ Let the one who is thirsty come; and let the one who wishes take the free gift of the water of life” (Revelation 22:17, NIV). Do you hear the voice of the Spirit announced through the preaching of the bride, the Church? Are you thirsty in the pit of your soul, longing for satisfaction in a world that crumbles and fails to quench your spiritual needs and desires? Jesus invites you to come. Come to him. Find satisfaction, find security, find salvation. Revelation beckons the hopeless to come find true and lasting hope in the only one able to offer it: the Savior, Jesus Christ. Come.
