Unfortunately since the last column, not much has changed in our areas regarding the destructive presence of the coronavirus. Major decisions are still being considered. School schedules are arranged and rearranged, higher education is day to day, businesses remain in various stages of function, and shockingly our county government actually felt a debate was needed to continue the mask mandates. Really?
Positivity ratios are still high. Our spread is still medium. Why little change? We are still divided.
The most challenging issue is child care. Workers worry over the care and welfare of their children. It’s very disturbing and potentially harmful to family health. No one has the answer. Huge research and creative efforts work for many. In other towns companies and nonprofits are developing on-site programs lending parents support and relief. Several offer “learning centers” for children in grade groups supervised by paid professionals, and volunteer retirees. Perhaps there are some organizations here who would give that some thought?
With all this, including a national election with controversy and division, levels of anxiety, stress and tension are moving higher and could affect our lives now and beyond. I offer some ideas as how best to “hold on” to what we’ve got, however meager, and count the things we still have that keep us stable and grounded.
Recently I gave input on our resilience when sad things drag us down. We introduced Bounce Back and here are the promised 10 Tips to help us maintain and stay strong.
Got Bounce? Building resilience is the ability to cope with the fears and realities of living in uncertainty and traumatic stress, noted the American Psychological Association and ParentsCare modified for the Pandemic.
1. Get together. Use the communication tools you have to create a community of commonalities. Who else is in the rocking boat with you? Talk with them. Develop an ally and a group who can work together to support.
2. Go easy on yourself and family. Some days are better than others and no one is perfect. When there is progress and achievement, celebrate, even the smallest effort.
3. Create a less-stress zone, a special area for you and ask for a time-out from challenges and anxieties even for a few minutes. It’s OK to cry.
4. Map out a routine and stick to it. Give everyone a role. Define and carry out duties, with expectations and consequences. Structure and order help us feel safer.
5. Take care of yourself. Physically, mentally and spiritually. Keep your self-talk positive and clear-headed. And, get enough sleep! Sleep deprivation is a family’s enemy.
6. Take control. Even in the midst of tragedy, you can make progress, one small step at a time. Bad times push us out of control. You can take it back with decisive action.
7. Express yourself honestly and openly in relationships and to capture your emotions. Start a journal, make art, or write poetry.
8. Help somebody to get out of a hole, depression, or self-absorption. Minimizing your own problems by helping someone else gives you a new way of seeing life.
9. Put things in perspective. This is not your doing. Everybody is affected in some way. We have to play our part, trust each other and officials to follow the science and get us out of this mess. Think about the important things that have stayed the same, even while the outside world is changing. Try to keep them that way.
10. Turn it off, but stay informed. Do not let the news capture you. Become selective and manage the time any screens are used by family.
Stay well, strong, plan your vote and don’t lose heart!
Jim R. Rogers,
M.Ed. Family Life Educator
