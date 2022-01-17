By Jim R. Rogers
We of our human species are so much alike, but we are also so very different. We find unique groups experiencing very diverse lives and yet we are all being impacted by a common enemy.
The grief group is the saddest; lost loved ones, family members, friends, the group that needs the most concern, care and compassion.
Then there are the infected people; seniors, younger adults and children of all ages, some very sick and hospitalized, hanging on to hope and support.
The other sick ones, less serious, milder symptoms; isolated at home away from work, school, active lives, overrun with complications.
The vaccinated group; those who believe in the science of good health for self and others in efforts to stay well and kick the virus out of our lives for good.
Lastly then, those who do not believe in vaccinations, for whatever reasons; who either do make efforts to be cautious and considerate or who poo poo those who get shots and wear masks, in some cases actually resorting to violent or crude demeaning behaviors.
All these mixed groups are trying to deal with the varied circumstances as best we can from work and school and child care logistics to maintaining our own mental health and the health and welfare of our children.
So here we are, members of the same human race doing our best to combat a determined sickness, but we seem to be at odds as to how best to do that even though we have knowledge and the scientific tools to make it happen if more of us really helped.
When there are natural disasters in our country like the California or Colorado fires, the horrific tornadoes, or the recent massive weather traffic jam on I-95, folks seem eager to help their neighbors, pulling children and old folks out of fires, from under crushed buildings, saving lives, truckers and other strangers sharing snacks and loaves of bread, acts of courage and kindness all during natural disasters. The Coronavirus is a natural disaster, too, not caused by climate change or sinners or drug lords, or activists, or protesters, nor is it a political issue, rather a public health issue, impacting us all in many ways. No one is untouched by these two years. We have had this time to help each other out of this mess, but it seems as we look at more cases than ever that we have not done that at all. Too many have gone separate independent ways to take care of selves while leaving the most affected and the majority of citizens in harm’s way.
Some thought we were safe, the boogey critters had gone away. We were wrong. Very wrong. So what do we do now? More of turning our backs on the obvious solution, helping all of us humans find our way out or do we let this virus continue to dominate and become a part of our everyday lives, constantly looking over our shoulder, waiting for a chance to take us down and put us away?
Neighbors helping neighbors could be the answer. First be a neighbor to yourself, even though it will be difficult and demanding but self is where it starts.
Home is where the start is. Then be a neighbor to your children who need parents modeling more than ever. Join a group doing for others, while being grateful for positives you have. Volunteer for something you care about in your community. Help those in greater need. Find ways to avoid the hand wringing and worry of stress and anxiety. Stay safe. Stay well. Help others be a neighbor.
From your local Mister Rogers, Will you be my neighbor?
Don’t lose heart.
Jim R. Rogers, M.Ed., Certified Family Life Educator
ParentsCare@sc.rr.com still learning, inc.
