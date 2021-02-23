Most of us are still holding strong. Even though we were confronted with a multitude of challenges in the now infamous year 2020, with great loss and grieving continuing to sadden us daily, there were some positives that were realized, discovered or uncovered. Jeff Horton in his letter to the editor of a national newspaper inspired me with his thoughtful words, some of which I borrow here and others are our own, your own, abilities to bounce back, dig deep for courage, see our humility and humanity and we may have for the first time realized the true meaning of compassion.
Babies came, seniors graduated, couples married and most participants did not get sick. We celebrated anniversaries, birthdays, signed agreements and bought and sold many things. People fell in love and, as Jeff says, some of us for the umpteenth time with the same person. We found shoulders to lean on, helped people in need and found or rekindled our faith. Kind words were spoken, many families became closer as they really got to know each other and worked to enjoy their time together.
We are a strong people. Our American has been through a lot and continue to move toward a stronger tomorrow. Many of us truly found out what really matters.
This very popular “Heart Month” unfolding now is a solid example of our toughness and tenderness. Thousands of valentine cards and gifts sweetly connected the young, the old and those in between. Efforts to connect in caring, loving ways is a time to think about how we really feel about others, truly believing that “heart matters.”
When it comes to families and the connection between parents and children, heart matters the most. And we found ZOOM. Even virtual valentine giving can be quite creative and meaningful. No travel expenses.
At the Heart of the Matter, the “Matter” in this case being our relationships with each other, is our behavior; how we treat others, how we live our lives with others, how we give concern and genuine interest to others.
If we approach a relationship selfishly concentrating on ourselves and only what matters to us, the response of the others will be very different than if we showed interest, asked about their lives, listened to their ideas and listened to their hearts.
This is true for adults in personal relationships and life’s many associations, but it is more important when it comes to parents and caregivers connecting with the children in their care. Connecting at the heart with the children — if we can do that, the rest of our relationship development and maintenance will be less complicated, less difficult and less painful.
How we treat others determines in a very large way what you get in return.
As Dorothy Law Nolte says, and I use select pieces here, applying to adults and the teaching of children….When we live with criticism, we learn to condemn. When we live with hostility, we learn to fight. When we live with shame, we learn to feel guilty. When we live with praise, we learn to appreciate. When we live with fairness, we learn justice. When we live with security, we learn to have faith. When we live with approval, we learn to like ourselves. When we live with acceptance and friendship, we learn to find love in the world.
Would it not be an even more wonderful planet if we could all just follow these simple yet profound ways to see that “heart matters” in our lives? I hope you had a major Be My Valentine day and month and you will truly connect to the hearts of others as we put what really matters back into our lives.
Don’t ever lose that heart!!
Jim R. Rogers, author, The Incredible Importance of Effective Parenting. Parenting and Family Life Educator, still learning, inc. parentscare@sc.rr.com.
