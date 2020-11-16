This is not political. No choosing sides since I have only one. The human side. My human side is causing me grave concern that physically, spiritually and psychologically, the severity and longevity of this pandemic are invading us to a breaking point. These times are especially impacting the mental health of our adolescents, the most vulnerable because of their biological identity stage experiences.
Most teens were looking forward to spring, summer and fall with all of the expectations those seasons bring, but so much was canceled or changed, and disappointment hit hard. So, many teenagers are depressed, angry, frustrated, confused and are falling deep into holes of anxiety, fear and futility.
Mental health professionals are doing their best to speak to the concerns, offering some things that help. Structure, routine, knowing the facts, what to expect, feeling secure in daily life, making activities and plans designed to help one feel safe, secure and able to see ahead all help to calm nerves, bringing comfort and a bit more peace to us all.
The election has played a large part in creating our stress. Now we move on to face the other leading cause of this maddening attack on our lives, the pandemic. We need to manage this monster. So far we have not.
Governments will play a role for sure, but the solution is US. Not the U.S. but us. And it is not rocket science; it is common sense and high school lab science. If a student project requires the elimination of a problem, say an odor that permeates the lab, they look for the source.
They don’t just fill the room with air freshener for cover up. They protect themselves, then move to the problem, identify, contain and dispose of it.
The pandemic continues to spread like wildfire, but we can do something. We actually did for a while, but then we got tired and careless. With us, we the people, voluntarily using face coverings and the known-to-work protocol, we could contain and dispatch this virus in pretty short order. Surely we are able to sacrifice comfort and convenience for a few short months to save lives, to help ease the stresses on our youth. It’s the absolute pro-life position to take.
This virus is now a constant presence in our lives. We worry over what to do, and strangely decide not to do what we know will work. If we could stabilize this threat our impressionable young people could stay stable, growing well in spite of the unknowns.
If more citizens practice the protocol, we would be able to keep business open, have in-person schools, get jobs back and develop new norms with everybody caring about each other, developing new ways to be together.
Experts at Johns Hopkins tell us that teens cut off from normal activities want to feel like they have purpose and meaning. They feel more empowered when they understand that their actions matter. Praising teens for behaviors such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing shows them that they have a part in protecting their own health and others around them. They can’t just flow aimlessly from one hour to the next. Our state has a very high rate of teen obesity, and these times are not helping. We have to get them up, get them out and get them going.
A planned strategy will help them to get everything they can out of their days, a schedule with time outside, exercise and participation in safe social connections.
I wish you all a common sensible Happy Thanksgiving showing and giving love and being thankful for what we have and the opportunities that are ahead.
Jim R. Rogers
