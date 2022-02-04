When I came to work Monday, I found a questionnaire in my email.
My normal method of dealing with questionnaires is to hit the delete button.
Since this one came from my boss, I printed it out and looked over it carefully.
The paper was labeled “Employee Spotlight.”
Recently, our newspapers have been featuring a different employee each week, introducing the public to those who work behind the scenes to bring the latest news to our publications and online website.
I carefully read down the questionnaire to see the list of questions I would be asked:
Name: Betty Moses. That’s simple enough.
Place of birth: I was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, a town noted at that time for its textile mills.
I remember as a child living across the street from one of the mills, and watching the workers parade into work every afternoon. My dad was one of them.
I remember one day a man passed out in front of the mill and my mother carried over a pillow to place under his head. I believe he was dead, but Mama never told me. She didn’t bring the pillow back.
Today, the mills are gone and Gastonia is a satellite of Charlotte.
Years on the job: I joined the staff of the Myrtle Beach Herald in January 1996, making me a 26-year employee of the newspaper that is now a part of Waccamaw Publishers.
I was 61 years old when I finally found out what I wanted to be when I grew up.
My first day on the job was production day, and by the time I helped paste strips of copy onto huge sheets of paper and they became a newspaper, I was hooked. It was in my blood.
Job/position: Actually, I joined the organization as a business manager, but on production day everyone in the office was caught up in cutting copy and running pages through the hot wax machine. I still have a few scars.
I gradually worked my way into the publishing portion of the newspaper, finally leaving behind the numbers aspect and finding great fulfilment in design, content and pouring my soul out each week in a tell-all column.
What I like most about my job:
First, the people I work with are like my second family and I love them dearly. At the age of 86, I would no doubt find it difficult to impossible to do the job I do without the aid and support of those with whom I work. Actually, they spoil me, and I’m not above taking advantage of it now and then.
Second, I consider myself blessed to be able to continue working at my age, and to do it surrounded by such wonderful people is a double blessing indeed.
Hobbie/interest:
In the past, I enjoyed painting, singing, playing quitar or making jewelry, and I was an avid reader. Nowadays, you can usually find me on my days off cuddled up in a chair watching some dark British comedy or murder mystery on TV.
Favorite movie:
Mamma Mia and Love Actually
Something people may not know about me:
I love NASCAR, sometimes football, “Dancing with the Stars” before Tyra and silver jewelry.
Looking at what I have written, I realize I wasn’t supposed to write a book, so let’s begin again.
Name: Betty Moses.
