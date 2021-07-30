I don’t want to see anyone criticizing me on Facebook because once again this week I’m obsessing with food and including anything connected with it.
Don’t tell me you aren’t the same. I read (and sometimes copy, although I’ve stopped cooking) all those recipes and videos y’all are posting.
I’m prepping myself for the time that’s approaching when I’m going to be responsible for seeing that I have a healthy, well-prepared meal every night.
As long as I can purchase ready-cooked bacon from Sam’s Club and boiled eggs from Publix, breakfast is a shoo-in.
By the way, my daughter thinks it’s funny that I purchase eggs already boiled.
I’m forced to admit that I’m even a failure in the kitchen at boiling water, and I end in a foul, or might I say “fowl,” temper after half of my eggs are discarded with their shells.
Lunch is whatever I can scrape up, but I’m more particular about dinner.
Once again my iPhone has been listening in on my conversations — and sometimes my thoughts — and suddenly I am bombarded on Facebook by ads for various easily-prepared meal plans for those who don’t wish to cook.
Since I fit into that category, I decided to try a plan that was “liked” on Facebook by someone I have known for years, and I think this someone would be a little picky about what he would eat, not settling for anything less than gourmet quality.
The meal plan I decided to try was Freshly. The prices were reasonable and the menu looked quite appetizing.
I could even order low-carb meals or stick to a keto diet — or not. Low carb is low enough for me.
I ordered my first four dinners and they arrived promptly on Friday.
After four days, I have tried three of the meals and I have mixed feelings about them.
The chicken breasts in two of the meals were tender, moist and full of flavor.
If you really love cauliflower — I mean REALLY love cauliflower — you would like the meals. I like cauliflower, but mashed potatoes and mashed cauliflowers are not one and the same.
And for some reason, chopped pecans were in my shepherd’s pie.
Since trying that brand, I’m getting messages from Hello Fresh, Dinnerly and Factor. I’m sure others will be seeking my attention.
You want to know the truth? The best looking food I have seen in a long while was the 24 quarts of green beans my friend and his wife canned last week and proudly displayed on Facebook. It looked just like my mom’s canned green beans did.
Freshly will never top that.
